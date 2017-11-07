© MicroCare Products | November 07, 2017
MicroCare introduces new ‘green’ cleaning products at productronica 2017
The cleaning experts at MicroCare Europe bvba are presenting their ever-expanding range of ‘greener’ cleaning products at Productronica 2017, including the new Universal Flux Remover and the Tergo™ High Performance Flux Remover.
This is a product release announcement by MicroCare. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
All of the innovative chemistries from MicroCare use unique chemistries and clever packaging to help companies clean PCBs faster, better and at lower cost while meeting ever-more stringent European regulations.
Universal Flux Remover is just one of the many products that has been developed to combine not only exceptional cleaning, excellent economics and to match the environmental expectations required by customers today.
The new aerosol product is a highly effective flux remover. It is a medium-strength flux and paste remover, ideal for cleaning electronics during rework and repair, spot cleaning in assembly operation or in field-service and warranty repairs. It is nonflammable, plastic-safe, completely VOC-exempt, ozone-safe, safe for people and REACH/ROHS compliant. Importantly, it also is TriggerGrip™ compatible, which helps companies save even more.
“MicroCare continually strives to invent products which comply with the new regulations,” commented Scott Wells, MicroCare General Manager – Europe. “Starting January 2018, new F-gas rules apply in Europe. The new Universal Flux Remover is the first PCB cleaner engineered for F-Gas compliance, with an ultra-low GWP of just 1. It is formulated for long-term compliance in every market around the world. Nobody else has a product quite like this.”
Tergo-HPFR-Drum-and-Pail.-600x800.RGB.72dpi.-849.jpgIn contrast, the Tergo™ High Performance Flux Remover is an innovative nonflammable cleaning chemistry designed for automated vapor degreasing systems. Its unique formulation helps companies clean PCBs faster and more thoroughly yet at a lower cost. It also can can be used as a light degreaser removing oils, grease, and light oxidation from finished surfaces.
The product is specifically engineered to clean difficult high-temperature solder pastes and flux residues, including water-soluble (OA) fluxes and removing stubborn white residues, from PCBs. Because the Tergo™ fluid is compatible with existing vapor degreasing equipment, it is an ideal replacement for many older chemistries being phased-out due to environmental, health, safety or economic pressures. Equipment modifications generally are unnecessary.
“Cleaning with the new Tergo™ fluid is much ‘greener’ and more energy efficient than water cleaning systems,” said David Ferguson, Precision Cleaning Product Manager at MicroCare: “This product cleans great, uses less electricity, less floorspace, and fewer people. All this means faster, better and less expensive cleaning, without using a drop of water.”
To find out more about all the newer and greener products from MicroCare, visit the team at Productronica in Munich from 17-21 November, Hall 4, Stand #101.
Universal Flux Remover is just one of the many products that has been developed to combine not only exceptional cleaning, excellent economics and to match the environmental expectations required by customers today.
The new aerosol product is a highly effective flux remover. It is a medium-strength flux and paste remover, ideal for cleaning electronics during rework and repair, spot cleaning in assembly operation or in field-service and warranty repairs. It is nonflammable, plastic-safe, completely VOC-exempt, ozone-safe, safe for people and REACH/ROHS compliant. Importantly, it also is TriggerGrip™ compatible, which helps companies save even more.
“MicroCare continually strives to invent products which comply with the new regulations,” commented Scott Wells, MicroCare General Manager – Europe. “Starting January 2018, new F-gas rules apply in Europe. The new Universal Flux Remover is the first PCB cleaner engineered for F-Gas compliance, with an ultra-low GWP of just 1. It is formulated for long-term compliance in every market around the world. Nobody else has a product quite like this.”
Tergo-HPFR-Drum-and-Pail.-600x800.RGB.72dpi.-849.jpgIn contrast, the Tergo™ High Performance Flux Remover is an innovative nonflammable cleaning chemistry designed for automated vapor degreasing systems. Its unique formulation helps companies clean PCBs faster and more thoroughly yet at a lower cost. It also can can be used as a light degreaser removing oils, grease, and light oxidation from finished surfaces.
The product is specifically engineered to clean difficult high-temperature solder pastes and flux residues, including water-soluble (OA) fluxes and removing stubborn white residues, from PCBs. Because the Tergo™ fluid is compatible with existing vapor degreasing equipment, it is an ideal replacement for many older chemistries being phased-out due to environmental, health, safety or economic pressures. Equipment modifications generally are unnecessary.
“Cleaning with the new Tergo™ fluid is much ‘greener’ and more energy efficient than water cleaning systems,” said David Ferguson, Precision Cleaning Product Manager at MicroCare: “This product cleans great, uses less electricity, less floorspace, and fewer people. All this means faster, better and less expensive cleaning, without using a drop of water.”
To find out more about all the newer and greener products from MicroCare, visit the team at Productronica in Munich from 17-21 November, Hall 4, Stand #101.
Kemet confirms guidance for Q3/18 Global supplier of passive electronic components Kemet confirmed its financial...
AMG and a lithium concentrate expansion AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. has mandated Outotec OYJ, Finland, to...
Sponsored content by KeysightDrive Down Size and Cost 0f Test with PXI/AXIe Across many industries, manufacturers are transitioning from standalone bench top to modular test platforms. For some, the decision towards modular is essential as it helps to address the test challenges of multi-channel technologies...
ABB to relocate production to Poland ABB is planning a restructuring of is site in Geneva (Switzerland). The union Unia...
Broadcom makes an offer for Qualcomm It is official, Broadcom has made an offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Qualcomm Incorporated for USD 70.00 per share.
Rutronik and Infineon extends distribution agreement Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Infineon have extend their...
Pro Design partners up with AcconSys Pro Design, a supplier of high-speed ASIC Prototyping and FPGA systems, has signed...
Sponsored content by SAKI CorporationTotal Smart Factory Inspection maximizes efficiency by improving production-line quality. In M2M communication, inspection equipment accuracy directly correlates to the quality and optimization of the production process. Results of tests using Panasonic and Saki equipment detail factors that drive M2M success...
Sources: Broadcom wants to take on Qualcomm Chipmaker Broadcom is reportedly going to make a bid for Qualcomm.
TRI to feature All-around 3D inspection at productronica 2017 Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the leading test and inspection systems provider for the...
SenseTime and Qualcomm to collab to drive on-device AI SenseTime and Qualcomm Technologies plans to collaborate on artificial...
Broadcom announces intention to move back to the US The semiconductor company has disclosed its intentions to initiate a redomiciliation process...
Aegis Software with 'The Smarter Perspective' on Industry 4.0 MES... Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES)...
TÜV Rheinland starts wireless lab soft opening phase in Sweden It was back in early summer 2017 that the German testing service provider acquired a...
Electrolux 'tariff rate of 72% means USD 70 million' Electrolux Major Appliances North America has been informed by the U.S...
Fujitsu chooses Next Biometrics for fingerprint solution Fujitsu Client Computing Limited has implemented fingerprint sensors from Next Biometrics...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
Meyer Burger shuts down manufacturing in Thun, Switzerland The Swiss technology company, Meyer Burger Technology, said it has initiated a cost efficiency...
Kyocera with a solution to increase LCDs ruggedness Kyocera International, says that it has expanded its US production capabilities to provide...
Hella intensifies collaboration with BHAP in China Lighting and electronics expert Hella and Chinese company BHAP are looking to intensify...
Sponsored content by Vitronics SoltecMeeting the increasing demands of automotive and smart device manufacturers With the exponential growth of electronics in cars, smart phones and homes, manufacturers are demanding improvements in throughput, yield and performance. Miniaturization and other technical challenges require...
Samsung and Softbank invests in Israeli LiDAR company Israeli LiDAR sensing solutions provide, Innoviz Technologies, announces an extension to its...
Toyota and Denso turn to Renesas for autonomous-driving... Renesas Electronics’ automotive technologies will drive Toyota Motor’s autonomous vehicles...
FPC teams up with NXP on contactless biometric payment cards Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards (FPC) is collaborating with NXP...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments