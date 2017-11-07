© MicroCare

MicroCare introduces new ‘green’ cleaning products at productronica 2017

The cleaning experts at MicroCare Europe bvba are presenting their ever-expanding range of ‘greener’ cleaning products at Productronica 2017, including the new Universal Flux Remover and the Tergo™ High Performance Flux Remover.

This is a product release announcement by MicroCare. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

All of the innovative chemistries from MicroCare use unique chemistries and clever packaging to help companies clean PCBs faster, better and at lower cost while meeting ever-more stringent European regulations.



Universal Flux Remover is just one of the many products that has been developed to combine not only exceptional cleaning, excellent economics and to match the environmental expectations required by customers today.



The new aerosol product is a highly effective flux remover. It is a medium-strength flux and paste remover, ideal for cleaning electronics during rework and repair, spot cleaning in assembly operation or in field-service and warranty repairs. It is nonflammable, plastic-safe, completely VOC-exempt, ozone-safe, safe for people and REACH/ROHS compliant. Importantly, it also is TriggerGrip™ compatible, which helps companies save even more.



“MicroCare continually strives to invent products which comply with the new regulations,” commented Scott Wells, MicroCare General Manager – Europe. “Starting January 2018, new F-gas rules apply in Europe. The new Universal Flux Remover is the first PCB cleaner engineered for F-Gas compliance, with an ultra-low GWP of just 1. It is formulated for long-term compliance in every market around the world. Nobody else has a product quite like this.”



Tergo-HPFR-Drum-and-Pail.-600x800.RGB.72dpi.-849.jpgIn contrast, the Tergo™ High Performance Flux Remover is an innovative nonflammable cleaning chemistry designed for automated vapor degreasing systems. Its unique formulation helps companies clean PCBs faster and more thoroughly yet at a lower cost. It also can can be used as a light degreaser removing oils, grease, and light oxidation from finished surfaces.



The product is specifically engineered to clean difficult high-temperature solder pastes and flux residues, including water-soluble (OA) fluxes and removing stubborn white residues, from PCBs. Because the Tergo™ fluid is compatible with existing vapor degreasing equipment, it is an ideal replacement for many older chemistries being phased-out due to environmental, health, safety or economic pressures. Equipment modifications generally are unnecessary.



“Cleaning with the new Tergo™ fluid is much ‘greener’ and more energy efficient than water cleaning systems,” said David Ferguson, Precision Cleaning Product Manager at MicroCare: “This product cleans great, uses less electricity, less floorspace, and fewer people. All this means faster, better and less expensive cleaning, without using a drop of water.”



To find out more about all the newer and greener products from MicroCare, visit the team at Productronica in Munich from 17-21 November, Hall 4, Stand #101.