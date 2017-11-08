© Altus Products | November 08, 2017
Altus present their latest equipment Solo for the first time at productronica
Altus Group, a leading distributor of capital equipment for the electronics assembly industry in the UK and Ireland will be ‘flying solo’ for the first time at Productronica, Munich from 14-17 November where they will present the latest capital equipment from some of the world’s leading manufacturers.
Together with their daughter company, Danutek Kft (Hungary) and Danutek Balkans Srl (Romania) who serve the local markets, Bulgaria, Ukraine and surrounding regions, Altus will have a hub at the show where visitors can learn about some of the most recent equipment on the market from suppliers like Yamaha, Koh Young, Rehm, YJ Link, Kolb, Cencorp and Nikon amongst others.
Richard Booth, managing director at Altus said: “This is the first time we have exhibited individually, as a company, and not supported one of our principles’ stands.
“Productronica is a prominent show in the electronics’ industry calendar and we felt it was important to have a hospitality stand where current and prospective customers can engage with the team at Altus and find out about the latest innovative equipment from our principles.
“As Altus and Danutek has expanded, so has our portfolio, with some of the world’s leading manufacturers on our books, with the most innovative equipment on the market today. Productronica is the perfect opportunity for us to give customers all the information they need on products, whether that be a SPI and AOI equipment or Screen Printers and Pick and Place Mounters. We can set up meetings with our suppliers who will have their own individual stands at the show for customers to see equipment demonstrations first-hand.
“Productronica gives us the opportunity to meet directly with customers and allows us to present our principles’ products fully with an expert team on hand to share its knowledge. We are looking forward to spending time with our existing customers and of course any new clients we meet at the show.”
Many of Altus’ suppliers are exhibiting at Productronica, including Koh Young (SPI & AOI); YJ Link (Board Handling & Laser Marking); Cencorp (Routers, Odd Form & Final Assembly); Rehm (Convection & Vapour Phase Reflow); Nikon (X-Ray Inspection); Yamaha (Screen Printers and Pick & Place Mounters); Kolb (Cleaning Systems & Chemistry); ATN (Automated Soldering Solutions and Entry Level Pick & Place Systems); Optilia (Full HD Camera Inspection Systems). If you require demonstrations of equipment or wish to obtain further information or tickets for Productronica please contact Andy Wolfe from Altus Group on awolfe@altusgroup.co.uk
Visit Altus at Productronica from 14-17 November Hall A2 Stand 132.
