© Viscom Products | November 09, 2017
Viscom with solutions for 3D AOI and 3D AXI at productronica
From Nov. 14-17, 2017, at the world's foremost trade fair, productronica 2017, Viscom AG will present its cutting-edge solutions for optical inspection systems with 3D technology under the motto "Solutions for me."
This is a product release announcement by Viscom AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Close cooperation with customers and Viscom's decades of expertise have resulted in products that convince with very fast handling, excellent inspection results and the simplest operation. The new developments are focused on the challenges arising from increasing product changes and higher production volumes, miniaturization and Industry 4.0.
The highlight of the event for Viscom is the X7056-II automatic 3D X-ray inspection system, developed with extremely high throughput and superb image quality for the requirements in high-end electronics production. This new AXI in-line system can ensure precise inspection of hidden solder joints and components in high-volume production. It is equipped with the xFastFlow transport module, which cuts printed circuit board changing times. With this feature, up to three boards can be processed at the same time. The new handling design also means that significantly larger board sizes can be inspected and the scope of angled radiation is extended.
Yet another compelling point is the extraordinarily versatile 3D AOI system range: from the premium solution S3088 ultra gold with brilliant image quality, 121 Mpixel resolution and unparalleled defect detection, to the high-performance S3088 ultra chrome for especially high throughput. All of Viscoms’s 3D systems are based on a combination of intelligent software and an optimum camera concept, so that components and solder joints can be measured in 3D. The result is even more explicit defect identification and fewer false calls, resulting in sustainable quality assurance.
Thanks to the revolutionary vVision operating software, inspection programs for new components and component groups are easily created within the shortest time. Because of a modern graphical user interface and numerous practical functions with user-friendly basic settings, operation is very intuitive. This is Viscom's answer to the requirements facing medium-sized companies in particular: small lot sizes, more frequent production changes, component miniaturization and efficient personnel deployment.
Viscom also meets the demand for major global enterprises to integrate their inspection systems into Industry 4.0 process lines – networking systems and master computers in different standards is possible. Within the context of big data, the Viscom systems furnish large volumes of information for external evaluations.
Visitors also can gain insight into Viscom’s expertise and know-how in the SMT Speakers Corner joining the presentation about "Process Control and Highest Quality beyond Optical and X-Ray Inspection". Additional 3D AOI systems from Viscom also will be part of the Panasonic and Nokia trade fair exhibitions at their respective stands.
The highlight of the event for Viscom is the X7056-II automatic 3D X-ray inspection system, developed with extremely high throughput and superb image quality for the requirements in high-end electronics production. This new AXI in-line system can ensure precise inspection of hidden solder joints and components in high-volume production. It is equipped with the xFastFlow transport module, which cuts printed circuit board changing times. With this feature, up to three boards can be processed at the same time. The new handling design also means that significantly larger board sizes can be inspected and the scope of angled radiation is extended.
Yet another compelling point is the extraordinarily versatile 3D AOI system range: from the premium solution S3088 ultra gold with brilliant image quality, 121 Mpixel resolution and unparalleled defect detection, to the high-performance S3088 ultra chrome for especially high throughput. All of Viscoms’s 3D systems are based on a combination of intelligent software and an optimum camera concept, so that components and solder joints can be measured in 3D. The result is even more explicit defect identification and fewer false calls, resulting in sustainable quality assurance.
Thanks to the revolutionary vVision operating software, inspection programs for new components and component groups are easily created within the shortest time. Because of a modern graphical user interface and numerous practical functions with user-friendly basic settings, operation is very intuitive. This is Viscom's answer to the requirements facing medium-sized companies in particular: small lot sizes, more frequent production changes, component miniaturization and efficient personnel deployment.
Viscom also meets the demand for major global enterprises to integrate their inspection systems into Industry 4.0 process lines – networking systems and master computers in different standards is possible. Within the context of big data, the Viscom systems furnish large volumes of information for external evaluations.
Visitors also can gain insight into Viscom’s expertise and know-how in the SMT Speakers Corner joining the presentation about "Process Control and Highest Quality beyond Optical and X-Ray Inspection". Additional 3D AOI systems from Viscom also will be part of the Panasonic and Nokia trade fair exhibitions at their respective stands.
Osram and Conti to form JV for smart lighting for automotive The idea is to combine innovative lighting technology with electronics and software to...
Viscom with solutions for 3D AOI and 3D AXI at productronica From Nov. 14-17, 2017, at the world's foremost trade fair, productronica 2017, Viscom AG...
Jenoptik expands capacity with new class 5 clean room Jenoptik triples clean room space at its Jupiter, Florida location to address increased global...
Start-up says Apple infringes on their camera technology Israeli-based Corephotonics, which develops dual camera technologies for mobile devices...
Sponsored content by SAKI CorporationTotal Smart Factory Inspection maximizes efficiency by improving production-line quality. In M2M communication, inspection equipment accuracy directly correlates to the quality and optimization of the production process. Results of tests using Panasonic and Saki equipment detail factors that drive M2M success...
Elmos ups sales with 9.3% to EUR 61.6 million Elmos Semiconductor succeeded in increasing both sales and earnings year on year...
Ingram Micro acquires The Phoenix Group Ingram Micro has acquired The Phoenix Group, a U.S.-based specialty distributor of...
Murata completes acquisition of Vios Medical Murata, which previously owned a 3.6 percent stake in Vios, has completed the USD 102 million...
Sponsored content by KeysightDrive Down Size and Cost 0f Test with PXI/AXIe Across many industries, manufacturers are transitioning from standalone bench top to modular test platforms. For some, the decision towards modular is essential as it helps to address the test challenges of multi-channel technologies...
Kemet confirms guidance for Q3/18 Global supplier of passive electronic components Kemet confirmed its financial...
AMG and a lithium concentrate expansion AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. has mandated Outotec OYJ, Finland, to...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
ABB to relocate production to Poland ABB is planning a restructuring of is site in Geneva (Switzerland). The union Unia...
Broadcom makes an offer for Qualcomm It is official, Broadcom has made an offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Qualcomm Incorporated for USD 70.00 per share.
Rutronik and Infineon extends distribution agreement Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Infineon have extend their...
Pro Design partners up with AcconSys Pro Design, a supplier of high-speed ASIC Prototyping and FPGA systems, has signed...
Sources: Broadcom wants to take on Qualcomm Chipmaker Broadcom is reportedly going to make a bid for Qualcomm.
TRI to feature All-around 3D inspection at productronica 2017 Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the leading test and inspection systems provider for the...
SenseTime and Qualcomm to collab to drive on-device AI SenseTime and Qualcomm Technologies plans to collaborate on artificial...
Broadcom announces intention to move back to the US The semiconductor company has disclosed its intentions to initiate a redomiciliation process...
Sponsored content by ITW EAEMeeting the increasing demands of automotive and smart device manufacturers With the exponential growth of electronics in cars, smart phones and homes, manufacturers are demanding improvements in throughput, yield and performance. Miniaturization and other technical challenges require...
Aegis Software with 'The Smarter Perspective' on Industry 4.0 MES... Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES)...
TÜV Rheinland starts wireless lab soft opening phase in Sweden It was back in early summer 2017 that the German testing service provider acquired a...
Electrolux 'tariff rate of 72% means USD 70 million' Electrolux Major Appliances North America has been informed by the U.S...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments