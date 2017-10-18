© Micron

Micron names new EVP of Global Operations

Micron Technology has appointed Manish Bhatia as executive vice president of Global Operations. He will report directly to Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO.

Bhatia will be responsible for driving Micron’s end-to-end operations, including the company’s global manufacturing fab footprint, back-end assembly and test operations, supply chain planning and fulfilment, procurement, quality and IT teams. This new Global Operations organisation aims to enhance Micron’s agility and responsiveness to meet customer requirements through a tighter coordination and alignment of these critical business functions.



Bhatia has over 22 years of engineering and operations experience, including the last 17 years in the semiconductor industry. He most recently served as the executive vice president of Silicon Operations at Western Digital Corporation. Prior to that, Bhatia held several executive roles at SanDisk Corporation and was the company’s EVP of Worldwide Operations when it was acquired by Western Digital.



“Manish brings extensive executive experience and a deep understanding of the critical operational needs for successfully driving a complex semiconductor business,“ said Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron. “Manish’s leadership will help us elevate our operations to best-in-class performance and enable Micron to capitalize on our leading-edge technologies and product solutions.”