© alexandragl / dreamstime.com

Kapsch TrafficCom builds nationwide tolling system in Bulgaria

Kapsch TrafficCom has been awarded the contract to implement a nationwide tolling system in Bulgaria for trucks over 3.5 tons, including technical configuration and provision of technical support.

The contract also extends to introduction of an electronic vignette for passenger cars. The project will run for 19 months and comprises the delivery and setup of 500 terminals for registering and issuing electronic vignettes, 100 enforcement vehicles, 100 weigh-in-motion facilities, and 100 tolling gantries as well as a data center and a back office. Kapsch TrafficCom has seven months in which to complete the infrastructure.



For the Bulgarian contract, Kapsch TrafficCom will be implementing the company’s proprietary, satellite-supported vehicle identification and toll collection system. The system makes use of on-board tracking devices which employ satellite technology to determine the position of the trucks and automatically collect the tolls.



The solution allows tolls to be calculated on the basis of distance driven, vehicle weight, road category, time of day, and current traffic situation. Tolls will be collected on all class I, II, and III roads, i.e. on all paved roads. That encompasses 16'000 to 18'000 kilometers, or approximately 80% of the road network. “Bulgaria is a key market for us in an extremely promising regional environment,” according to André Laux, COO of Kapsch TrafficCom. “We are quite pleased to be able to commence implementation after a very time-intensive bidding phase,” he adds.



Kapsch TrafficCom fulfilled 100% of the technical criteria for award of the contract, and also proved to be the lowest-priced bidder with a project volume of just under EUR 75 million, a press release states. Bulgaria is the sixth European country in which Kapsch TrafficCom has been given responsibility for implementing a nationwide toll collection system, after Austria, Switzerland, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Belarus.