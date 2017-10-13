© Zeiss Business | October 13, 2017
Zeiss invest over €300M in Jena expansion
Zeiss said it will invest over €300 million in a new integrated high-tech site in Jena, Germany.
According to the plan, Zeiss will bring together its existing sites in Jena by 2023. To do this, the company will acquire partially unused premises from Schott, which it will then renovate and use to construct a new facility for its second-largest site worldwide.
This entire project will make Jena an integral part of Zeiss’s global investment strategy. The company has been expanding, modernising and realigning sites that Zeiss has been implementing in locations such as Germany, Europe and Asia since 2011. Just three weeks ago, the company announced plans to invest EUR 30 million in the Zeiss Innovation Hub at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT).
Prof. Dr. Michael Kaschke, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss AG, explains in a press release that the company’s investments are focused on leveraging the existing potential that exists in Zeiss’ growth markets,
“To do so, we need an even stronger presence and better networking at the innovation hotspots,” Kaschke says in the press release.
In Jena, this translates into close collaboration with institutions such as Friedrich Schiller University, Ernst Abbe University, the Ilmenau University of Technology, other local universities of applied sciences and institutes.
“These investments will enable us to become more attractive as an employer for top talents, as a company that offers traineeships for the next generation and as a collaboration partner for industry and science, and thus put us in an excellent position to ensure future customer success through our products and solutions,” continues Kaschke.
With a total of 2’000 employees, Jena is already the second-largest Zeiss site worldwide. On the 80’000 square meter partially unused site that Zeiss is acquiring, the company plans to build an integrated high-tech complex that will benefit Jena, a hub for high-tech and science. And the company plans to increase the number of its employees in Jena to approximately 2,500 by the middle of the next decade.
The state of Thuringia and the city of Jena have pledged extensive support to the project with the options available to them. Joint plans with the city will include constructing new transportation options and parking lots, addressing any legacy issues and ensuring a sustainable energy strategy.
“The project is good news for both the state and the city,” emphasizes State Minister for Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow. “With investments in the high-tech Jena site totaling over EUR 300 million, the company is looking to the future and thus safeguarding its competitiveness on the world stage. We expect this to advance both science and industry in the region in many different ways.”
Construction on the site is scheduled to begin in 2019 following the accompanying construction and consultation procedures; it will largely be complete by the end of 2023.
This entire project will make Jena an integral part of Zeiss’s global investment strategy. The company has been expanding, modernising and realigning sites that Zeiss has been implementing in locations such as Germany, Europe and Asia since 2011. Just three weeks ago, the company announced plans to invest EUR 30 million in the Zeiss Innovation Hub at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT).
Prof. Dr. Michael Kaschke, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss AG, explains in a press release that the company’s investments are focused on leveraging the existing potential that exists in Zeiss’ growth markets,
“To do so, we need an even stronger presence and better networking at the innovation hotspots,” Kaschke says in the press release.
In Jena, this translates into close collaboration with institutions such as Friedrich Schiller University, Ernst Abbe University, the Ilmenau University of Technology, other local universities of applied sciences and institutes.
“These investments will enable us to become more attractive as an employer for top talents, as a company that offers traineeships for the next generation and as a collaboration partner for industry and science, and thus put us in an excellent position to ensure future customer success through our products and solutions,” continues Kaschke.
With a total of 2’000 employees, Jena is already the second-largest Zeiss site worldwide. On the 80’000 square meter partially unused site that Zeiss is acquiring, the company plans to build an integrated high-tech complex that will benefit Jena, a hub for high-tech and science. And the company plans to increase the number of its employees in Jena to approximately 2,500 by the middle of the next decade.
The state of Thuringia and the city of Jena have pledged extensive support to the project with the options available to them. Joint plans with the city will include constructing new transportation options and parking lots, addressing any legacy issues and ensuring a sustainable energy strategy.
“The project is good news for both the state and the city,” emphasizes State Minister for Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow. “With investments in the high-tech Jena site totaling over EUR 300 million, the company is looking to the future and thus safeguarding its competitiveness on the world stage. We expect this to advance both science and industry in the region in many different ways.”
Construction on the site is scheduled to begin in 2019 following the accompanying construction and consultation procedures; it will largely be complete by the end of 2023.
Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 due to the delay in the first phase of the...
Zeiss invest over €300M in Jena expansion Zeiss said it will invest over €300 million in a new integrated high-tech site in Jena, Germany.
ON Semi opens upgraded development center in Bratislava ON Semiconductor is opening its new, significantly larger product development centre in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava.
STMicro and Objenious collaborate to speed connection of IoT nodes... STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
Sponsored content by CIAMagnetic Connective Wireless Charging and Data Transfer Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
Qualcomm hit by fine in Taiwan Qualcomm was recently hit with a USD 773 million fine from the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission...
KPS-MCC C0G high temperature 200 degree celsius bulk capacitance... KEMET, a leading global supplier of electronic components, has announced the launch of the...
Western Digital hits back at some of Toshiba's claims The company has seen what it believes to de series of inaccurate statements and...
Toshiba Memory Corp to further invest in production equipment Toshiba Corporation has approved a further investment by Toshiba Memory Corporation...
Velodyne LiDAR more than quadruples production Velodyne LiDAR says it has more than quadrupled production for its high-performance LiDAR...
FieldFox is the world’s most integrated handheld RF and microwave... Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced new enhancements for its FieldFox handheld RF and...
ON Semi buys 30% share in Fujitsu wafer fab ON Semiconductor will purchase a 30% incremental share of Fujitsu Semiconductor’s 8-inch...
Keysight’s’ HQ impacted by Northern California fires Keysight Technologies, Inc. says that its corporate headquarters, located in Santa Rosa, California...
ams awards EMEA distribution franchise to EBV ams announces that the company has signed a franchise distribution agreement with EBV...
New BLUETOOTH® Controller Provides Wireless, Web-Based... Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access...
LUG’s new factory in Argentina is almost completed Delegates from LUG S.A. Capital Group visited Posadas, where the construction on LUG’s...
Denso invests USD 1bn in Automotive manufacturing Denso is expanding its U.S. footprint with a $1 billion investment in its Maryville, Tennessee location.
Wirepas Connectivity now available on Telit multifrequency radio... Wirepas and Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), are launching a new...
XP Power acquiers Comdel XP Power, a developer and manufacturer of power control solutions, has acquired the...
Sager acquires distribution and supply business of Power Sources Unlimited Sager Electronics, a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power and...
Plextek RFI and Filtronic Broadband develop 26GHz SMT module for 5G Plextek RFI, a UK design house specialising in microwave and millimetre-wave IC design, has...
Dialog Semi to acquire Silego Technology Dialog Semiconductor has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Silego Technology Inc., a provider of Configurable Mixed-signal ICs (CMICs), for USD 306 million.
PowerSphyr acquires Gill Electronics PowerSphyr Inc., a provider of wireless power technology, has successfully completed its...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments