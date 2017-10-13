© cacaroot dreamstime.com Embedded | October 13, 2017
Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017
Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 due to the delay in the first phase of the product deliveries for the Mexican Mexsat satellite phone system. To be mainly executed in 2018 it is delayed due to the internal reasons of Mexican governmental customers, a release states.
Bittium has expected earlier those product deliveries to be executed during the second half of 2017.
