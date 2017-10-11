© Velodyne LiDAR_san jose

Velodyne LiDAR more than quadruples production

Velodyne LiDAR says it has more than quadrupled production for its high-performance LiDAR sensors to meet strong global demand.

“Velodyne leads the market in real-time 3D LiDAR systems for fully autonomous vehicles,” said David Hall, Velodyne LiDAR Founder and CEO. “With the tremendous surge in autonomous vehicle orders and new installations across the last 12 months, we scaled capacity to meet this demand, including a significant increase in production from our 200,000 square-foot Megafactory.”



The company as bolstered this aggressive production expansion by doubling the number of its full-time employees over the past six months. These employees operate across three facilities in California, including the company’s new Megafactory in San Jose, its manufacturing facility in Morgan Hill, and the Velodyne Labs research center in Alameda.