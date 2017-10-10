© peaz dreamstime.com Business | October 10, 2017
Keysight’s’ HQ impacted by Northern California fires
Keysight Technologies, Inc. says that its corporate headquarters, located in Santa Rosa, California, is temporarily shut down due to the wildfires burning in the area.
The company says in a press release that all four main buildings are intact, although there appears to be some minor damage. Two modular structures and several automobiles suffered more extensive damage. The company will provide further information after they are granted full access to the facility by the local authorities.
Teams of safety experts will evaluate the buildings as soon as fires in the surrounding areas are controlled and it is safe to return to the area. The company has announced that the site will remain closed at least through Tuesday, Oct. 10, and that they will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation.
