October 10, 2017
ams awards EMEA distribution franchise to EBV
ams announces that the company has signed a franchise distribution agreement with EBV Elektronik covering the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. The franchise agreement is effective immediately, and entitles EBV to sell the ams portfolio of products.
ams has signed EBV as a franchised distributor to provide a wider range of OEM customers with technical sales and design support for its advanced sensor solutions. The optical, imaging, environmental, audio, magnetic, and wireless sensing products from ams include firmware elements and provide high-level system functions in applications such as lighting, air quality, health status, display management, color analysis, flow sensing, acustic noise cancellation, and motor control.
EBV will provide a full distribution service to customers using ams products. This starts at the first stages of proof-of-concept development, at which EBV’s engineers will help designers to evaluate the capabilities of ams’ products. EBV’s support extends through to volume production, supported by its large-scale inventory and advanced logistics services.
“EBV has an impressive technical sales and support operation that will help new users to discover and deploy ams’ unrivalled range of high-performance sensor solutions”, said Barron Crosby, Vice President for Global Distribution at ams.
“EBV’s focus on growth markets such as smart sensing and connectivity makes for a perfect marriage with the ams portfolio of application-oriented sensor solutions. ams has a unique portfolio of sensor solutions which provide innovative features for applications in the smart consumer and smart building, wearables, healthcare, industrial, and automotive markets in which EBV is Europe’s top component distributor”, said Slobodan Puljarevic, President of EBV. “By adding the products of ams to our linecard, EBV is bringing a new and exciting set of capabilities to our customers.”
