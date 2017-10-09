© LUG

LUG’s new factory in Argentina is almost completed

Delegates from LUG S.A. Capital Group visited Posadas, where the construction on LUG’s factory in Argentina is in full swing.

The investment in Argentina is the next stage of the company’s expansion in Latin America. LUG has up until now been supplying the region with luminaires manufactured at its facility in Poland. But once the new factory is completed, further supplies in the region will be carried-out by the Argentinian factory – which will reach its full manufacturing capacity in the first quarter of 2018.



The new production facility will cover an area of about 1’600 square meters and employ a few dozen people. The factory will manufacture modern LED luminaires, especially for urban areas such as streets, parks, car parks and public utility buildings, the company states in a press release.



LUG Argentina, which is a company within the LUG S.A. Capital Group, will not only manufacture and assembly luminaires but also carry out consulting activitie.