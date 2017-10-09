© denso

Denso invests USD 1bn in Automotive manufacturing

Denso is expanding its U.S. footprint with a $1 billion investment in its Maryville, Tennessee location.

Denso plans to create more than 1'000 jobs in Maryville, Tennessee to make it a primary manufacturing center in North America for electrification and safety systems.



"This is an investment in the future of DENSO, and also the future of transportation. We are seeing dramatic shifts in the role of transportation in society, and this investment will help position us to meet those changing demands," said Kenichiro Ito, chairman of Denso's North America Board of Directors and chief executive officer of Denso International America.



Denso's USD 1 billion investment aims to create about 1'000 new production and support jobs, including technicians and engineers. The investment will also expand multiple production lines to produce advanced safety, connectivity, and electrification products for hybrid and electric vehicles. Denso announced a USD 400 million investment in Maryville back in 2015, adding 500 jobs and consolidating various warehouse operations into one central location. The company broke ground on the facility in July 2016. Recently, the company also invested USD 75.5 million in its Southfield, Michigan headquarters and Dublin, Ohio facilities.