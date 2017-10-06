© pichetw dreamstime.com Components | October 06, 2017
Sager acquires distribution and supply business of Power Sources Unlimited
Sager Electronics, a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power and Electromechanical components, has acquired the distribution and supply business of Power Sources Unlimited, Inc., (PSUI) a specialty distributor of power conversion products headquartered in Wrentham, Massachusetts.
Frank Flynn, President of Sager Electronics, stated, “PSUI is a small, but strong player in power supplies in North America with a well-established presence in the Northeast. This acquisition furthers our specialization in power by strengthening our technical expertise and enhancing our depth with our power supply manufacturers in common.”
“PSUI has established a niche in power supply distribution, but the opportunity to bring our technical sales expertise to a broader scope of customers couldn’t be ignored,” said Ray Newby, Owner and Founder of PSUI. “The PSUI team is excited to join Sager Electronics and support its efforts to expand its specialized group, Sager Power Systems.”
Upon completion of the acquisition, Mr. Newby and his inside technical sales team will join Sager Electronics.
