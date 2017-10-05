© baloncici dreamstime.com Components | October 05, 2017
Sondrel expands into India
Sondrel, a UK headquartered IC design consultancy, has established an entity in India, having opened its first engineering design centre in Hyderabad.
The company provide concept to silicon design services to an international client base. The continued rapid growth of Sondrel has seen new design centres opening in the UK, Europe, China and Morocco. Establishing an office in India expands the company’s reach into an important region within the semiconductor sector, and brings its international network of design centres to nine in total.
The twenty-five strong engineering team in Hyderabad formerly worked for Imagination Technologies, and specialise in graphics and image processing technologies. The Sondrel office is in the Madhapur district, in Hitech City, a hub for many global semiconductor and technology companies. The company is immediately looking to hire more engineering consultants, and to grow the team.
“This is another milestone for us, opening our first design centre in India, and we look forward to being part of its technology community. We are proud to be a UK headquartered company, with an international outlook. Our engineering teams collaborate and share their expertise across the company, giving us great strength and depth to tackle today’s complex design challenges,” said Sondrel CEO, Graham Curren explained
He continued, “Sondrel has a reputation within the industry for our expertise in large complex digital designs. Our application focus in India is in Artificial Intelligence (AI) –products that require high computational performance that support solutions for ADAS systems, virtual and augmented reality products, and machine vision and learning devices. The project work that we do is challenging, and I know that the team can meet these challenges. Employees of Sondrel can expect to gain valuable experience working on multiple project engagements, many of which will be on cutting edge process technologies.”
