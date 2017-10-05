© siemens Business | October 05, 2017
Siemens sells shares in Osram
German industrial group Siemens has completed the sale of most of its shares in lighting company Osram AG.
"Siemens has completed the sale of 18.155 million ordinary shares in Osram Licht AG, thereby raising gross proceeds of approx. EUR 1.2 billion. The sale followed an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional investors only", a press release states.
The now sold share package represents 17.34 percent of Osram Licht AG's issued share capital. The net proceeds from the sale will be used for general corporate purposes.
Siemens will retain a small number of Osram Licht AG shares which are required to service the remaining Siemens bond plus warrant issue due 2019.
The now sold share package represents 17.34 percent of Osram Licht AG's issued share capital. The net proceeds from the sale will be used for general corporate purposes.
Siemens will retain a small number of Osram Licht AG shares which are required to service the remaining Siemens bond plus warrant issue due 2019.
Siemens sells shares in Osram German industrial group Siemens has completed the sale of most of its shares in lighting company...
Toshiba Develops Next-Generation Lithium-ion Battery with New Anode... Toshiba Corporation, an industry leader in lithium-ion battery technology, today announced the...
Samsung launches AI lab in Montreal, Canada Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) has established an AI Lab at the University of Montreal in Canada. The AI Lab will be used to strengthen collaborative research with scholars in the AI field.
maxon motor acquires zub machine control Swiss-based zub machine control AG has become part of the maxon motor Group...
Sponsored content by CIAMagnetic Connective Wireless Charging and Data Transfer Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
Skorpios Technologies acquires Novati Technologies Skorpios Technologies, Inc., a System on Chip company, has acquired Novati Technologies...
3M sold Electronic Monitoring business 3M has completed the sale of its electronic monitoring business to funds advised by Apax...
IC with integrated diagnostics monitors meter health Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) introduced the first metering IC that includes mSure® diagnostics...
Weidmüller acquires W Interconnections group from Rockwell Automation The Weidmüller Group, specialising in Industrial Connectivity and Automation...
Arrow withdraws from Data Modul acquisition Munich-based Data Modul will not be a part of Arrow Electronics. The distributor has...
AVX now owns TS&C business of TT Electronics AVX has completed the acquisition of the Transportation, Sensing and...
AMG back on track with tantalum concentrate production AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has announced full restoration of its tantalum...
PeriNet acquires Detection Technologies Detection Technologies Ltd have been acquired by PeriNet GmbH, a subsidiary of Berlemann...
SMP Infinity: Innovative Connectors with One-Step Locking Mechanism Rosenberger introduces a new innovative connector series – SMP Infinity.
TSMC founder Morris Chang to retire Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's Dr. Morris Chang has announced...
SK Hynix expands its R&D operations SK Hynix has announced that it will build a new research and development centre, investing...
Tessera drags Samsung to court for patent infringement Tessera Technologies, along with its subsidiaries, have filed legal proceedings against Samsung Electronics – and certain affiliates – alleging infringement of 24 patents that cover a range of semiconductor processing, bonding, and...
Nordic Semi partners with Korean distributor Nordic Semiconductor has signed a new distribution agreement with Uniquest, an...
Turnkey power-line communication chipset from STMicroelectronics STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
TSMC to new build 3nm fab in Taiwan TSMC said that the company’s planned advanced 3nm fab will be located in the Tainan Science...
Toshiba sells to Bain-led group Toshiba has signed a EUR 15.1 billion agreement to sell its semiconductor business to a...
Industry’s first wireless clocks supporting 4G/LTE and Ethernet Silicon Labs has introduced a new family of high-performance, multi-channel jitter attenuating...
Gregg Lowe to head Cree as new CEO Cree, Inc. has appointed former Freescale CEO, Gregg Lowe ,as president and chief executive...
Autoliv acquires Fotonic i Norden AB Autoliv, Inc., specialising in automotive safety systems, has signed an agreement to acquire certain assets of Swedish based LiDAR specialist Fotonic i Norden AB.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments