New BLUETOOTH® Controller Provides Wireless, Web-Based Access Control

Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, expanded its line of Electronic Access Solutions with an access controller that allows BLUETOOTH® enabled devices, such as a smartphone or tablet, to be used as a credential for wirelessly actuating an electronic lock.

Virtual keys are sent wirelessly to a smart device via a remote web portal from any computer connected to the Internet.



The virtual key is set up through VIZpin® secure web portal for remote management and provides access monitoring of electronic locks.



The BT BLUETOOTH® Controller provides wireless control and monitoring of intelligent locks without having to physically connect to a network, or install, manage and maintain software. When combined with any of Southco's intelligent electronic locking solutions, the BLUETOOTH® Controller provides a completely concealed physical security solution using BLUETOOTH® LE for user access, and a remote web portal for credential management and audit trail monitoring.



The system features multi-level encryption, simple set up and installation, and the ability to read a smartphone from 30 feet away. When combined with the BT BLUETOOTH® Controller, intelligent, concealed electronic locks can protect and secure valuable information and assets with a digital record of access, which can be used to demonstrate compliance with regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA).



Virtual keys can be assigned and managed with the VIZpin® application, which provides a secure, cloud-based platform for remote management of user access to Southco's BT BLUETOOTH® Controller. Time-based virtual keys can be sent wirelessly to a free smartphone application via VIZpin's cloud-based web portal. When logged into the secure web portal the admin can add or delete electronic keys in real time, granting access to authorized users -- and only during a specified time frame.



General Manager Steve Spatig adds, "Southco's BLUETOOTH® Lock Controller provides a breakthrough, disruptive technology for remotely controlling and monitoring physical access wirelessly, without a physical network connection. With our new BLUETOOTH® Controller, access can be issued to individuals in real time, from anywhere in the world, with a simple web-based application and any BLUETOOTH® enabled smartphone."