© kevin chesson dreamstime.com Business | October 03, 2017
PeriNet acquires Detection Technologies
Detection Technologies Ltd have been acquired by PeriNet GmbH, a subsidiary of Berlemann Torbau Gmbh of Neuenkirchen, Germany.
Berlemann Torbau are known for their sliding security gates, fencing, turnstiles, and other items related tophysical perimeter security.
"A new management team comprising Ian Macalindin who is re-appointed as Managing Director, Nikolaus Berlemann appointed as Director, and Sam Berlemann, also appointed as Director will take Detection Technologies forward with a vision which includes expansion of the product line and market sectors to ensure a viable long-term future for this dynamic and profitable company", a short press release states.
