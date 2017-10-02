© TSMC

TSMC founder Morris Chang to retire

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's Dr. Morris Chang has announced that he will retire in June 2018.

“I will retire from the Company immediately after the Annual Shareholders Meeting in early June, 2018. I will not be a director in the next term of the board of directors. Nor will I participate in any TSMC management activities after the Annual Shareholders Meeting in early June, 2018,” Chairman Morris Chang said in a press release.



From early June, 2018 on, TSMC will be under the dual leadership of Dr. Mark Liu and Dr. C.C. Wei. Dr. Mark Liu will be the Chairman of the Board, and Dr. C.C. Wei will be the Chief Executive Officer.



“The past 30-odd years, during which I founded and devoted myself to TSMC, have been an extraordinarily exciting and happy phase of my life. Now, I want to reserve my remaining years for myself and my family. Mark and CC have been Co-CEO’s of the Company since 2013, and have performed outstandingly. After my retirement, with the continued supervision and support of an essentially unchanged board, and under the dual leadership of Mark and CC, I am confident that TSMC will continue to perform exceptionally,” Morris Chang continued.