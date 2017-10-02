© Niroworld Dreamstime.com Business | October 02, 2017
Tessera drags Samsung to court for patent infringement
Tessera Technologies, along with its subsidiaries, have filed legal proceedings against Samsung Electronics – and certain affiliates – alleging infringement of 24 patents that cover a range of semiconductor processing, bonding, and packaging technologies, as well as imaging technologies.
Tessera is a subsidiary of Xperi Corporation. The legal proceedings were filed in the U.S. International Trade Commission, three US federal district courts, and certain international jurisdictions, alleging infringement by Samsung's semiconductor products, its Galaxy S6, S7, S8, and Note 8 smartphones, and other products.
"Samsung has benefitted from its use of our semiconductor technologies for 20 years, having entered into its first license with Tessera, Inc. in 1997. Samsung has also been a customer of our FotoNation imaging technologies, and has expressed interest in certain of our other solutions. Samsung's most recent semiconductor patent license expired in December 2016, but we believe it is continuing to use our patented technologies without authorization, and without paying us fair compensation," said Jon Kirchner, the Company's CEO in a press release.
Kirchner continues saying that the company tried to work through their differences with Samsung over an extended period of time.
“while we remain in dialogue, unfortunately at this point the parties have not been able to come to an agreement."
The company's affiliates filed a total of 10 legal proceedings:
The company's affiliates filed a total of 10 legal proceedings:
