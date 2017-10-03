© Rosenberger

SMP Infinity: Innovative Connectors with One-Step Locking Mechanism

Rosenberger introduces a new innovative connector series – SMP Infinity.

This is a product release announcement by Rosenberger. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The one-step locking mechanism of these very small connectors – 40% smaller than standard SMA screw types – and their low insertion force (≤ 45 N) permit fast and easy connections. For horizontal and vertical disconnecting only tool is necessary which makes disconnecting also fast and easy – despite the high retention force up to 400 N.



SMP Infinity connectors are designed for a temperature range from -65 °C to +155 °C and can be used for frequencies up 40 GHz, e.g. in telecom or in aerospace applications.



The product spectrum consists of straight and right angle connectors, cable connectors, bulkhead types, PCB connectors – pin-in-paste, solder pin, surface mount or even rear mount types. Test adaptors and cable assemblies are also available.