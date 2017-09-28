© Axis Communications

Axis Communications opens new experience center in Texas

Axis Communications has held the grand opening of their newest Axis Experience Center (AEC) in Irving, Texas.

The 7'100 square foot AEC features a 30-person training center, multiple conference rooms, which can collectively hold up to 25 people. The space features solutions in realistic demo areas for key vertical markets in the South Central business area, including retail, education, gaming and critical infrastructure. The space includes more than 60 Axis devices including, cameras, access control, audio, analytics and intercom.



“The opening of this AEC is taking us closer to our goal of bringing Axis solutions closer to our customers and partners,” said Fredrik Nilsson, VP, Americas, Axis Communications, Inc. “The Irving AEC symbolizes our growth and our vision of innovating for a smarter, safer world.



The Center will primarily serve as a hub for the 22 team members in the South Central Business Area, including 10 office-based employees. The South Central Business Area includes Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Axis also plans to open additional locations.



“I’m excited to be a part of the grand opening of the Irving AEC. I’ve been with Axis for more than 9 years and have seen the Company grow into what it is today,” said Steve Darragh, Business Area Director, South Central, Axis Communications, Inc. “The opening of Axis’ sixth AEC in North America truly solidifies Axis as a leader in the industry.”