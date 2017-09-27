© ams Components | September 27, 2017
ams expands Singapore manufacturing capacity
Austrian chip manufacturer, ams, is expanding its manufacturing operations in Singapore at JTC nanoSpace @ Tampines.
ams will operate a fully automated clean room with filter deposition technology for high-precision micro-optic sensors. Alongside this, ams will also invest in a new VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers) R&D and manufacturing line.
ams is expecting to invest around USD 200 million over the next three years in manufacturing in Tampines. The investment includes the clean room equipment and a new facility for VCSEL and sensor manufacturing at JTC nanoSpace @ Tampines.
ams’ continued expansion in Singapore is the direct result of customer volume requirements for the company’s sensor solutions and optical packaging. At the new expansion, ams will manufacture micro-optic sensors for mobile applications. This new facility complements the capacity at Ang Mo Kio and the company’s manufacturing operations in Austria, as well as manufacturing partnerships with major contract manufacturers around the world.
ams is expecting to invest around USD 200 million over the next three years in manufacturing in Tampines. The investment includes the clean room equipment and a new facility for VCSEL and sensor manufacturing at JTC nanoSpace @ Tampines.
ams’ continued expansion in Singapore is the direct result of customer volume requirements for the company’s sensor solutions and optical packaging. At the new expansion, ams will manufacture micro-optic sensors for mobile applications. This new facility complements the capacity at Ang Mo Kio and the company’s manufacturing operations in Austria, as well as manufacturing partnerships with major contract manufacturers around the world.
ams expands Singapore manufacturing capacity Austrian chip manufacturer, ams, is expanding its manufacturing operations in...
Mouser and aconno sign global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with aconno...
Universal Flash Storage for Next-Generation Automotive Applications Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, today...
What are the iPhone 8 Plus top cost drivers? The new Apple iPhone 8 Plus, equipped with 64 gigabytes (GB) of NAND flash memory, carries a bill of materials (BOM) cost that comes out to USD 288.08 higher than any previous versions of the company’s smartphones, according to a...
Lockheed Martin Ventures invests in Ocean Aero Lockheed Martin Ventures is making a strategic investment in Ocean Aero, the developer of the...
World’s most compact Sigfox verified solution with RF SiP for low power IoT designs ON Semiconductor, driving energy efficient innovations, has announced a new programmable...
ABB to acquire GE Industrial Solutions ABB is to acquire GE Industrial Solutions, GE’s global electrification solutions business. GE Industrial Solutions is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has about 13'500 employees around the world.
RFMW inks deal with Aethercomm RFMW Ltd. and Aethercomm, Carlsbad, CA, have entered into a distribution agreement. Under...
Samsung Foundry tapes out industry first eMRAM test chip based on 28nm FD-SOI... Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced semiconductor technology...
Amp'ed signs distribution deal with Arrow IoT wireless modules provider, Amp'ed RF Wireless Technology, has entered into a strategic...
Hella subsidiary moves to new HQ and is looking to hire The Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., is further developing its subsidiary company Hella Aglaia in Berlin...
Delphi teams up with BlackBerry for autonomous driving OS Delphi Automotive has signed a commercial partnership agreement with BlackBerry...
Protecting chipsets with geometries of 28nm and smaller from ESD damage Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today introduced a series of 0.9pF...
Ohmite Manufacturing and Future sign distribution agreement Future Electronics recently signed a global distribution agreement with Ohmite...
Infineon to sell its Newport manufacturing site to Neptune 6 Infineon Technologies and a private company trading under the name Neptune 6 Ltd. have...
WDC's Sandisk subsidiaries initiate new arbitration proceedings against Toshiba Western Digital says that several of its SanDisk subsidiaries have filed an additional Request for...
Toshiba agrees to sell its memory business to Bain-led consortium Toshiba says that will sell all shares of Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC), to K.K...
Radiocrafts announces Ultra-Low Power Radio Module for IoT applications Radiocrafts AS, a leading provider of RF modules and wireless connectivity solutions...
Samsung joins SRC's research consortium South Korean tech-giant Samsung Electronics has signed an agreement to join the Semiconductor Research Corporation’s research consortium. Samsung will participate in two SRC platforms – the New Science Team...
Würth multiplies warehouse capacity in France Würth Elektronik eiSos, the manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components...
DSP Concepts raises $10 million in series A funding -DSP Concepts, Inc., a developer of embedded digital signal processing audio solutions and...
Sensirion acquires the automotive division of AIC Swiss sensor manufactuter, Sensirion, acquires the automotive business of Auto Industrial Co. Ltd. (AIC), a provider of automotive sensor modules.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments