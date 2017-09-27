© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Components | September 27, 2017
Mouser and aconno sign global distribution agreement
Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with aconno, developers of technology that helps reduce the barriers between software, hardware, and connected things.
Through the new distribution agreement, Mouser is stocking aconno’s Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including the ACN52832 Bluetooth Smart module, ACD52832 development board, and ACNPROG programmer. The heart of the ACN52832 module is the Nordic Semiconductor nRF52832 system-on-chip (SoC), which contains a 2.4 GHz transceiver, a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4F processor, 512 Kbytes of flash, and 64 Kbytes of RAM, as well as digital peripherals. The module integrates power supply decoupling capacitors, 32 MHz and 32.768 kHz crystals, load capacitors, a DC-DC converter, a radio frequency (RF) matching circuit, and an antenna for enhanced range.
The ACD52832 is a development board for Bluetooth Smart, ANT and 2.4 GHz proprietary applications using the aconno ACN52832 module. The development kit is equipped with a 9-degrees-of-freedom (DoF) inertial module, a variety of sensors and actuators, and a high-resolution e-paper display, enabling designers to accelerate development efforts for new highly integrated IoT devices.
The aconno ACNPROG offers a small, vendor-independent debug interface for the ACN52832 module and other ARM-based chips that feature a Tag-Connect interface. Powered by a 48 MHz processor, the ACNPROG allows developers to quickly program devices through a variety of popular software as Keil, OpenOCD, GNU GDB, iAR and the mbed online compiler.
The ACD52832 is a development board for Bluetooth Smart, ANT and 2.4 GHz proprietary applications using the aconno ACN52832 module. The development kit is equipped with a 9-degrees-of-freedom (DoF) inertial module, a variety of sensors and actuators, and a high-resolution e-paper display, enabling designers to accelerate development efforts for new highly integrated IoT devices.
The aconno ACNPROG offers a small, vendor-independent debug interface for the ACN52832 module and other ARM-based chips that feature a Tag-Connect interface. Powered by a 48 MHz processor, the ACNPROG allows developers to quickly program devices through a variety of popular software as Keil, OpenOCD, GNU GDB, iAR and the mbed online compiler.
ams expands Singapore manufacturing capacity Austrian chip manufacturer, ams, is expanding its manufacturing operations in...
Mouser and aconno sign global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with aconno...
Universal Flash Storage for Next-Generation Automotive Applications Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced memory technology, today...
What are the iPhone 8 Plus top cost drivers? The new Apple iPhone 8 Plus, equipped with 64 gigabytes (GB) of NAND flash memory, carries a bill of materials (BOM) cost that comes out to USD 288.08 higher than any previous versions of the company’s smartphones, according to a...
Lockheed Martin Ventures invests in Ocean Aero Lockheed Martin Ventures is making a strategic investment in Ocean Aero, the developer of the...
World’s most compact Sigfox verified solution with RF SiP for low power IoT designs ON Semiconductor, driving energy efficient innovations, has announced a new programmable...
ABB to acquire GE Industrial Solutions ABB is to acquire GE Industrial Solutions, GE’s global electrification solutions business. GE Industrial Solutions is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has about 13'500 employees around the world.
RFMW inks deal with Aethercomm RFMW Ltd. and Aethercomm, Carlsbad, CA, have entered into a distribution agreement. Under...
Samsung Foundry tapes out industry first eMRAM test chip based on 28nm FD-SOI... Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the world leader in advanced semiconductor technology...
Amp'ed signs distribution deal with Arrow IoT wireless modules provider, Amp'ed RF Wireless Technology, has entered into a strategic...
Hella subsidiary moves to new HQ and is looking to hire The Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., is further developing its subsidiary company Hella Aglaia in Berlin...
Delphi teams up with BlackBerry for autonomous driving OS Delphi Automotive has signed a commercial partnership agreement with BlackBerry...
Protecting chipsets with geometries of 28nm and smaller from ESD damage Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today introduced a series of 0.9pF...
Ohmite Manufacturing and Future sign distribution agreement Future Electronics recently signed a global distribution agreement with Ohmite...
Infineon to sell its Newport manufacturing site to Neptune 6 Infineon Technologies and a private company trading under the name Neptune 6 Ltd. have...
WDC's Sandisk subsidiaries initiate new arbitration proceedings against Toshiba Western Digital says that several of its SanDisk subsidiaries have filed an additional Request for...
Toshiba agrees to sell its memory business to Bain-led consortium Toshiba says that will sell all shares of Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC), to K.K...
Radiocrafts announces Ultra-Low Power Radio Module for IoT applications Radiocrafts AS, a leading provider of RF modules and wireless connectivity solutions...
Samsung joins SRC's research consortium South Korean tech-giant Samsung Electronics has signed an agreement to join the Semiconductor Research Corporation’s research consortium. Samsung will participate in two SRC platforms – the New Science Team...
Würth multiplies warehouse capacity in France Würth Elektronik eiSos, the manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components...
DSP Concepts raises $10 million in series A funding -DSP Concepts, Inc., a developer of embedded digital signal processing audio solutions and...
Sensirion acquires the automotive division of AIC Swiss sensor manufactuter, Sensirion, acquires the automotive business of Auto Industrial Co. Ltd. (AIC), a provider of automotive sensor modules.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments