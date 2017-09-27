© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Mouser and aconno sign global distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with aconno, developers of technology that helps reduce the barriers between software, hardware, and connected things.

Through the new distribution agreement, Mouser is stocking aconno’s Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including the ACN52832 Bluetooth Smart module, ACD52832 development board, and ACNPROG programmer. The heart of the ACN52832 module is the Nordic Semiconductor nRF52832 system-on-chip (SoC), which contains a 2.4 GHz transceiver, a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4F processor, 512 Kbytes of flash, and 64 Kbytes of RAM, as well as digital peripherals. The module integrates power supply decoupling capacitors, 32 MHz and 32.768 kHz crystals, load capacitors, a DC-DC converter, a radio frequency (RF) matching circuit, and an antenna for enhanced range.



The ACD52832 is a development board for Bluetooth Smart, ANT and 2.4 GHz proprietary applications using the aconno ACN52832 module. The development kit is equipped with a 9-degrees-of-freedom (DoF) inertial module, a variety of sensors and actuators, and a high-resolution e-paper display, enabling designers to accelerate development efforts for new highly integrated IoT devices.



The aconno ACNPROG offers a small, vendor-independent debug interface for the ACN52832 module and other ARM-based chips that feature a Tag-Connect interface. Powered by a 48 MHz processor, the ACNPROG allows developers to quickly program devices through a variety of popular software as Keil, OpenOCD, GNU GDB, iAR and the mbed online compiler.