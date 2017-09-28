© balint radu dreamstime.com Products | September 28, 2017
Cost-effective, field-installable M8/M12 panel mount and PCB connectors
TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has further extended its range of M8/M12 connectors by introducing an M8/M12 panel mount connector system for machine industrial automation and control applications.
With its extensive portfolio, TE’s M8/M12 connectors help to create design flexibility for printed circuit boards (PCBs).
Suitable for use in harsh industrial applications, these new competitive, right-angle M8/M12 panel mount connectors are IP67 rated to meet the demands of the industrial market. Available in male and female as well as shielded and unshielded versions, these gold-plated connectors are suitable for a wide range of applications, including industrial automation, automobile manufacturing, machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, factory automation machines, manufacturing of solenoid and sensor valves, and vision systems.
“The new M8/M12 panel mount connectors offer maximum flexibility and reliability, enhancing performance and extending the lifetime and durability of equipment,” said Andy Yang, product manager in TE`s Industrial business unit. “Due to short lead times and high inventory of products, TE helps its customers to decrease downtime and accelerate go-to-market time.”
Yang added: “Our extensive M8/M12 connector system provides a full range of solutions including connectors, IO modules and cable assemblies. With such a broad portfolio and its many configurations, our M8/M12 connector system helps to establish safe, reliable and efficient communication in nearly all industrial environments.”
For more information, visit www.te.com/usa-en/products/connectors/circular-connectors/intersection/m8m12.html?tab=pgp-story.
