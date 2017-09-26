© lockheed martin Business | September 26, 2017
Lockheed Martin Ventures invests in Ocean Aero
Lockheed Martin Ventures is making a strategic investment in Ocean Aero, the developer of the Submaran unmanned maritime vehicle. Lockheed is Ocean Aero's second significant investor, joining marine instrumentation specialist Teledyne Technologies.
"Ocean Aero represents the next generation of environmentally powered, autonomous ocean systems," said Chris Moran, executive director and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures. "Our investment will allow us to better respond to customers' maritime needs with technology solutions for a diverse set of missions."
The Submaran is a new class of unmanned underwater and surface vessel for ocean observation and data collection. Powered by wind and solar energy, the Submaran is capable of traveling for months, even in extreme conditions. In addition, it's easy to deploy and recover, and can dive to depths of 660 feet to avoid surface traffic or to conduct C4ISR operations.
"We're excited about the opportunity to grow our business and leverage the strengths of Lockheed Martin to accelerate innovation in the autonomous domain," said Eric Patten, CEO and president of Ocean Aero.
