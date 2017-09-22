© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | September 22, 2017
Delphi teams up with BlackBerry for autonomous driving OS
Delphi Automotive has signed a commercial partnership agreement with BlackBerry Limited to provide the operating system for its autonomous driving system.
Delphi and BlackBerry QNX will collaborate with the aim to bolster software performance and safety in their operating system to advance autonomous driving technology.
Delphi's fully integrated automated driving solution, Centralized Sensing Localization and Planning (CSLP), to launch in 2019, will provides car manufacturers and Automated Mobility on Demand (AMoD). The BlackBerry QNX OS for Safety will facilitate Delphi's proprietary Ottomatika software algorithms and middleware, to enhance performance and safety.
"BlackBerry QNX will provide a robust software infrastructure for CSLP and help advance Delphi's autonomous driving system," said Glen De Vos, Delphi senior vice president and chief technology officer. "Safety in high performance computing systems is paramount to a production ready autonomous driving solution."
"There is no safety without security," said John Wall, SVP and GM of BlackBerry QNX. "With cyberattacks and threats to connected vehicles on the rise, it is imperative that auto manufacturers are provided with software that is safety certified, reliable and secure. This is an area in which BlackBerry QNX excels, and we look forward to the new opportunities this expansion with Delphi will bring."
Delphi's fully integrated automated driving solution, Centralized Sensing Localization and Planning (CSLP), to launch in 2019, will provides car manufacturers and Automated Mobility on Demand (AMoD). The BlackBerry QNX OS for Safety will facilitate Delphi's proprietary Ottomatika software algorithms and middleware, to enhance performance and safety.
"BlackBerry QNX will provide a robust software infrastructure for CSLP and help advance Delphi's autonomous driving system," said Glen De Vos, Delphi senior vice president and chief technology officer. "Safety in high performance computing systems is paramount to a production ready autonomous driving solution."
"There is no safety without security," said John Wall, SVP and GM of BlackBerry QNX. "With cyberattacks and threats to connected vehicles on the rise, it is imperative that auto manufacturers are provided with software that is safety certified, reliable and secure. This is an area in which BlackBerry QNX excels, and we look forward to the new opportunities this expansion with Delphi will bring."
Delphi teams up with BlackBerry for autonomous driving OS Delphi Automotive has signed a commercial partnership agreement with BlackBerry...
Ohmite Manufacturing and Future sign distribution agreement Future Electronics recently signed a global distribution agreement with Ohmite...
Infineon to sell its Newport manufacturing site to Neptune 6 Infineon Technologies and a private company trading under the name Neptune 6 Ltd. have...
WDC's Sandisk subsidiaries initiate new arbitration proceedings against Toshiba Western Digital says that several of its SanDisk subsidiaries have filed an additional Request for...
Toshiba agrees to sell its memory business to Bain-led consortium Toshiba says that will sell all shares of Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC), to K.K...
Samsung joins SRC's research consortium South Korean tech-giant Samsung Electronics has signed an agreement to join the Semiconductor Research Corporation’s research consortium. Samsung will participate in two SRC platforms – the New Science Team...
Würth multiplies warehouse capacity in France Würth Elektronik eiSos, the manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components...
DSP Concepts raises $10 million in series A funding -DSP Concepts, Inc., a developer of embedded digital signal processing audio solutions and...
Sensirion acquires the automotive division of AIC Swiss sensor manufactuter, Sensirion, acquires the automotive business of Auto Industrial Co. Ltd. (AIC), a provider of automotive sensor modules.
Seoul Semi files patent infringement suit against Archipelago Lighting Seoul Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit, together with its affiliate, Seoul...
Western Digital invests in French in-memory chip startup French fabless semiconductor startup company, Upmem, has secured EUR 3 million in a...
Fingerprint Cards expects lower revenues in 3Q Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, expects its third quarter revenues to fall in...
Danfoss acquires thin-film sensor technology Danfoss has acquired the assets to the so-called Kavlico thin-film sensor technology...
Heraeus PV teams up with Ulbrich Of Austria Heraeus Photovoltaics has entered into a joint development partnership with Ulbrich of...
CFO leaves ASML for Bayer ASML’s Executive Vice President and CFO, Wolfgang Nickl, will leave the company by the end of...
RFMW partners with CML Microcircuits RFMW Ltd. and CML Microcircuits (USA) Inc. have entered into a distribution...
SPTS Technologies’ Sigma fxP PVD system chosen by Chipmore SPTS Technologies, an Orbotech company, has been selected by Chipmore Technology...
Toshiba will have a hard time selling TMC without WD's consent Yesterday Evertiq reported that Toshiba has signed a MoU with Bain Capital Private Equity LP (Bain), in a bid to negotiate a definitive agreement for the sale of TMC by the end of this month.
Viking Technology partners with Digi-Key The memory and storage solutions provides’s portfolio of advanced memory technologies...
Trump put a stop to the acquisition of Lattice Lattice Semiconductor has officially announced the termination of the acquisition by...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments