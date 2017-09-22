© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Delphi teams up with BlackBerry for autonomous driving OS

Delphi Automotive has signed a commercial partnership agreement with BlackBerry Limited to provide the operating system for its autonomous driving system.

Delphi and BlackBerry QNX will collaborate with the aim to bolster software performance and safety in their operating system to advance autonomous driving technology.



Delphi's fully integrated automated driving solution, Centralized Sensing Localization and Planning (CSLP), to launch in 2019, will provides car manufacturers and Automated Mobility on Demand (AMoD). The BlackBerry QNX OS for Safety will facilitate Delphi's proprietary Ottomatika software algorithms and middleware, to enhance performance and safety.



"BlackBerry QNX will provide a robust software infrastructure for CSLP and help advance Delphi's autonomous driving system," said Glen De Vos, Delphi senior vice president and chief technology officer. "Safety in high performance computing systems is paramount to a production ready autonomous driving solution."



"There is no safety without security," said John Wall, SVP and GM of BlackBerry QNX. "With cyberattacks and threats to connected vehicles on the rise, it is imperative that auto manufacturers are provided with software that is safety certified, reliable and secure. This is an area in which BlackBerry QNX excels, and we look forward to the new opportunities this expansion with Delphi will bring."