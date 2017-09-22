© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Components | September 22, 2017
Ohmite Manufacturing and Future sign distribution agreement
Future Electronics recently signed a global distribution agreement with Ohmite Manufacturing, a manufacturer of electronic resistors, heat sinks, heaters and custom assemblies.
Greg Pace, President of Ohmite said, “We are thrilled to add Future Electronics as an authorized distributor knowing they will be a significant part of our global sales expansion.” Ohmite plans to advance its already impressive distribution network with this new partnership and better serve its end users.
“Future Electronics is very proud to add the entire product lines of Ohmite, Arcol and Davies Molding to our existing product portfolio. We are extremely confident that our customers will also welcome this very reputable manufacturer for their product needs, along with our best in class supply chain programs and technical expertise,” said Jacques Hing, Corporate VP Marketing for Passives at Future Electronics.
“Future Electronics is very proud to add the entire product lines of Ohmite, Arcol and Davies Molding to our existing product portfolio. We are extremely confident that our customers will also welcome this very reputable manufacturer for their product needs, along with our best in class supply chain programs and technical expertise,” said Jacques Hing, Corporate VP Marketing for Passives at Future Electronics.
Delphi teams up with BlackBerry for autonomous driving OS Delphi Automotive has signed a commercial partnership agreement with BlackBerry...
Ohmite Manufacturing and Future sign distribution agreement Future Electronics recently signed a global distribution agreement with Ohmite...
Infineon to sell its Newport manufacturing site to Neptune 6 Infineon Technologies and a private company trading under the name Neptune 6 Ltd. have...
WDC's Sandisk subsidiaries initiate new arbitration proceedings against Toshiba Western Digital says that several of its SanDisk subsidiaries have filed an additional Request for...
Toshiba agrees to sell its memory business to Bain-led consortium Toshiba says that will sell all shares of Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC), to K.K...
Samsung joins SRC's research consortium South Korean tech-giant Samsung Electronics has signed an agreement to join the Semiconductor Research Corporation’s research consortium. Samsung will participate in two SRC platforms – the New Science Team...
Würth multiplies warehouse capacity in France Würth Elektronik eiSos, the manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components...
DSP Concepts raises $10 million in series A funding -DSP Concepts, Inc., a developer of embedded digital signal processing audio solutions and...
Sensirion acquires the automotive division of AIC Swiss sensor manufactuter, Sensirion, acquires the automotive business of Auto Industrial Co. Ltd. (AIC), a provider of automotive sensor modules.
Seoul Semi files patent infringement suit against Archipelago Lighting Seoul Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit, together with its affiliate, Seoul...
Western Digital invests in French in-memory chip startup French fabless semiconductor startup company, Upmem, has secured EUR 3 million in a...
Fingerprint Cards expects lower revenues in 3Q Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, expects its third quarter revenues to fall in...
Danfoss acquires thin-film sensor technology Danfoss has acquired the assets to the so-called Kavlico thin-film sensor technology...
Heraeus PV teams up with Ulbrich Of Austria Heraeus Photovoltaics has entered into a joint development partnership with Ulbrich of...
CFO leaves ASML for Bayer ASML’s Executive Vice President and CFO, Wolfgang Nickl, will leave the company by the end of...
RFMW partners with CML Microcircuits RFMW Ltd. and CML Microcircuits (USA) Inc. have entered into a distribution...
SPTS Technologies’ Sigma fxP PVD system chosen by Chipmore SPTS Technologies, an Orbotech company, has been selected by Chipmore Technology...
Toshiba will have a hard time selling TMC without WD's consent Yesterday Evertiq reported that Toshiba has signed a MoU with Bain Capital Private Equity LP (Bain), in a bid to negotiate a definitive agreement for the sale of TMC by the end of this month.
Viking Technology partners with Digi-Key The memory and storage solutions provides’s portfolio of advanced memory technologies...
Trump put a stop to the acquisition of Lattice Lattice Semiconductor has officially announced the termination of the acquisition by...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments