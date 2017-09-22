© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Ohmite Manufacturing and Future sign distribution agreement

Future Electronics recently signed a global distribution agreement with Ohmite Manufacturing, a manufacturer of electronic resistors, heat sinks, heaters and custom assemblies.

Greg Pace, President of Ohmite said, “We are thrilled to add Future Electronics as an authorized distributor knowing they will be a significant part of our global sales expansion.” Ohmite plans to advance its already impressive distribution network with this new partnership and better serve its end users.



“Future Electronics is very proud to add the entire product lines of Ohmite, Arcol and Davies Molding to our existing product portfolio. We are extremely confident that our customers will also welcome this very reputable manufacturer for their product needs, along with our best in class supply chain programs and technical expertise,” said Jacques Hing, Corporate VP Marketing for Passives at Future Electronics.