© Infineon Business | September 21, 2017
Infineon to sell its Newport manufacturing site to Neptune 6
Infineon Technologies and a private company trading under the name Neptune 6 Ltd. have signed a definitive agreement under which Neptune 6 will acquire IR Newport Ltd., a subsidiary manufacturing site of Infineon.
Both parties expect to conclude the deal by the end of September 2017. Infineon and Neptune 6 have also entered into a two-year supply agreement ensuring a mutually smooth transition phase. Upon closing, the buyer intends to operate the site under the name Newport Wafer Fab Ltd.
After acquiring International Rectifier, Infineon said that the Newport, UK manufacturing site would either be sold or closed in 2017 due to its relative competitive position within the Infineon manufacturing landscape.
Jochen Hanebeck, member of the Management Board Operations at Infineon Technologies AG, said: “I am convinced that with Neptune 6 we have found the right partner who will secure production and jobs in Newport. Knowing we would have to part with the Newport site, it was my personal concern to make sure it will be in good hands. I am also delighted that the solution we have found now enables us to support our customers even better and more flexibly. The transfer of the fab is a major step in consolidating our frontend manufacturing footprint after the acquisition of International Rectifier. I would like to express my sincere thanks to Neptune 6, the Welsh Government and above all to the highly committed employees at the Newport facility who have always excelled by their enormous commitment and expert knowledge.”
Steve Berry, the legal director of Neptune 6 Ltd., commented: “The Newport site, which comes with a skilled workforce of highly reliable and very experienced people, is extremely well placed to contribute to the rapidly emerging International Compound Semiconductor Cluster of South Wales. The fab is very well equipped to act as a globally competitive chip foundry, and Newport Wafer Fab Ltd. will be highly complementary to the existing semiconductor expertise in the region.” On behalf of the Newport Wafer Fab team, Steve Berry expressed his gratitude to the involved parties, including Infineon, HSBC Bank and the Welsh Government for facilitating the transaction. “The success of the transaction means that Newport Wafer Fab can provide the employees, the region and the UK with a very bright future in high volume advanced semiconductor chip manufacturing,” Mr. Berry said.
After acquiring International Rectifier, Infineon said that the Newport, UK manufacturing site would either be sold or closed in 2017 due to its relative competitive position within the Infineon manufacturing landscape.
Jochen Hanebeck, member of the Management Board Operations at Infineon Technologies AG, said: “I am convinced that with Neptune 6 we have found the right partner who will secure production and jobs in Newport. Knowing we would have to part with the Newport site, it was my personal concern to make sure it will be in good hands. I am also delighted that the solution we have found now enables us to support our customers even better and more flexibly. The transfer of the fab is a major step in consolidating our frontend manufacturing footprint after the acquisition of International Rectifier. I would like to express my sincere thanks to Neptune 6, the Welsh Government and above all to the highly committed employees at the Newport facility who have always excelled by their enormous commitment and expert knowledge.”
Steve Berry, the legal director of Neptune 6 Ltd., commented: “The Newport site, which comes with a skilled workforce of highly reliable and very experienced people, is extremely well placed to contribute to the rapidly emerging International Compound Semiconductor Cluster of South Wales. The fab is very well equipped to act as a globally competitive chip foundry, and Newport Wafer Fab Ltd. will be highly complementary to the existing semiconductor expertise in the region.” On behalf of the Newport Wafer Fab team, Steve Berry expressed his gratitude to the involved parties, including Infineon, HSBC Bank and the Welsh Government for facilitating the transaction. “The success of the transaction means that Newport Wafer Fab can provide the employees, the region and the UK with a very bright future in high volume advanced semiconductor chip manufacturing,” Mr. Berry said.
Infineon to sell its Newport manufacturing site to Neptune 6 Infineon Technologies and a private company trading under the name Neptune 6 Ltd. have...
WDC's Sandisk subsidiaries initiate new arbitration proceedings against Toshiba Western Digital says that several of its SanDisk subsidiaries have filed an additional Request for...
Toshiba agrees to sell its memory business to Bain-led consortium Toshiba says that will sell all shares of Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC), to K.K...
Samsung joins SRC's research consortium South Korean tech-giant Samsung Electronics has signed an agreement to join the Semiconductor Research Corporation’s research consortium. Samsung will participate in two SRC platforms – the New Science Team...
Würth multiplies warehouse capacity in France Würth Elektronik eiSos, the manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components...
DSP Concepts raises $10 million in series A funding -DSP Concepts, Inc., a developer of embedded digital signal processing audio solutions and...
Sensirion acquires the automotive division of AIC Swiss sensor manufactuter, Sensirion, acquires the automotive business of Auto Industrial Co. Ltd. (AIC), a provider of automotive sensor modules.
Seoul Semi files patent infringement suit against Archipelago Lighting Seoul Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit, together with its affiliate, Seoul...
Western Digital invests in French in-memory chip startup French fabless semiconductor startup company, Upmem, has secured EUR 3 million in a...
Fingerprint Cards expects lower revenues in 3Q Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, expects its third quarter revenues to fall in...
Danfoss acquires thin-film sensor technology Danfoss has acquired the assets to the so-called Kavlico thin-film sensor technology...
Heraeus PV teams up with Ulbrich Of Austria Heraeus Photovoltaics has entered into a joint development partnership with Ulbrich of...
CFO leaves ASML for Bayer ASML’s Executive Vice President and CFO, Wolfgang Nickl, will leave the company by the end of...
RFMW partners with CML Microcircuits RFMW Ltd. and CML Microcircuits (USA) Inc. have entered into a distribution...
SPTS Technologies’ Sigma fxP PVD system chosen by Chipmore SPTS Technologies, an Orbotech company, has been selected by Chipmore Technology...
Toshiba will have a hard time selling TMC without WD's consent Yesterday Evertiq reported that Toshiba has signed a MoU with Bain Capital Private Equity LP (Bain), in a bid to negotiate a definitive agreement for the sale of TMC by the end of this month.
Viking Technology partners with Digi-Key The memory and storage solutions provides’s portfolio of advanced memory technologies...
Trump put a stop to the acquisition of Lattice Lattice Semiconductor has officially announced the termination of the acquisition by...
Future Electronics inks agreement with Lumentum Future Electronics has signed an America’s distribution agreement with Lumentum. Under the terms...
Toshiba deepens negotiations for the sale of TMC Toshiba says that it has signed a MoU with Bain Capital Private Equity LP (Bain), marking parties’...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments