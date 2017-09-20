© Wurth Elektronik eiSos

Würth multiplies warehouse capacity in France

Würth Elektronik eiSos, the manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components, has expanded its warehouse in Meyzieu near Lyon into more of a logistics center.

The warehouse has grown in size from 1'000 to 3'500 square meters shelf space and instead of 2'800 pallets, there is now space for 9'000 pallets. This EUR six million investment in the Meyzieu site came from a sharp increase in logistics traffic – sales in France has increased 25% since the beginning of 2017. With more space, improved IT connectivity and conveyor technology, as well as optimised processes, the French logistics center now has the capacity to achieve 4'200 picks per day.



This investment has had an impact on all departments at the Meyzieu warehouse; from Incoming Goods with five new loading bays, Inventory Replenishment and Order Consignment, through to Shipping. The previous manually operated warehouse has essentially been transformed into logistics center where many processes are automated.



"The task was not easy, of course, and implementation would not have been possible without the help of the IT and warehouse colleagues from Germany. The transnational logistics team made it possible. Now we are again confident of being able to uphold our service level and of maintaining Würth Elektronik eiSos’ short-term readiness to deliver, true to the motto ‘More than you expect’", said Sebastien vom Scheidt, Division Manager Würth Elektronik France.