© Wurth Elektronik eiSos Components | September 20, 2017
Würth multiplies warehouse capacity in France
Würth Elektronik eiSos, the manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components, has expanded its warehouse in Meyzieu near Lyon into more of a logistics center.
The warehouse has grown in size from 1'000 to 3'500 square meters shelf space and instead of 2'800 pallets, there is now space for 9'000 pallets. This EUR six million investment in the Meyzieu site came from a sharp increase in logistics traffic – sales in France has increased 25% since the beginning of 2017. With more space, improved IT connectivity and conveyor technology, as well as optimised processes, the French logistics center now has the capacity to achieve 4'200 picks per day.
This investment has had an impact on all departments at the Meyzieu warehouse; from Incoming Goods with five new loading bays, Inventory Replenishment and Order Consignment, through to Shipping. The previous manually operated warehouse has essentially been transformed into logistics center where many processes are automated.
"The task was not easy, of course, and implementation would not have been possible without the help of the IT and warehouse colleagues from Germany. The transnational logistics team made it possible. Now we are again confident of being able to uphold our service level and of maintaining Würth Elektronik eiSos’ short-term readiness to deliver, true to the motto ‘More than you expect’", said Sebastien vom Scheidt, Division Manager Würth Elektronik France.
This investment has had an impact on all departments at the Meyzieu warehouse; from Incoming Goods with five new loading bays, Inventory Replenishment and Order Consignment, through to Shipping. The previous manually operated warehouse has essentially been transformed into logistics center where many processes are automated.
"The task was not easy, of course, and implementation would not have been possible without the help of the IT and warehouse colleagues from Germany. The transnational logistics team made it possible. Now we are again confident of being able to uphold our service level and of maintaining Würth Elektronik eiSos’ short-term readiness to deliver, true to the motto ‘More than you expect’", said Sebastien vom Scheidt, Division Manager Würth Elektronik France.
Samsung joins SRC's research consortium South Korean tech-giant Samsung Electronics has signed an agreement to join the Semiconductor Research Corporation’s research consortium. Samsung will participate in two SRC platforms – the New Science Team...
Würth multiplies warehouse capacity in France Würth Elektronik eiSos, the manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components...
DSP Concepts raises $10 million in series A funding -DSP Concepts, Inc., a developer of embedded digital signal processing audio solutions and...
Sensirion acquires the automotive division of AIC Swiss sensor manufactuter, Sensirion, acquires the automotive business of Auto Industrial Co. Ltd. (AIC), a provider of automotive sensor modules.
Seoul Semi files patent infringement suit against Archipelago Lighting Seoul Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit, together with its affiliate, Seoul...
Western Digital invests in French in-memory chip startup French fabless semiconductor startup company, Upmem, has secured EUR 3 million in a...
Fingerprint Cards expects lower revenues in 3Q Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, expects its third quarter revenues to fall in...
Danfoss acquires thin-film sensor technology Danfoss has acquired the assets to the so-called Kavlico thin-film sensor technology...
Heraeus PV teams up with Ulbrich Of Austria Heraeus Photovoltaics has entered into a joint development partnership with Ulbrich of...
CFO leaves ASML for Bayer ASML’s Executive Vice President and CFO, Wolfgang Nickl, will leave the company by the end of...
RFMW partners with CML Microcircuits RFMW Ltd. and CML Microcircuits (USA) Inc. have entered into a distribution...
SPTS Technologies’ Sigma fxP PVD system chosen by Chipmore SPTS Technologies, an Orbotech company, has been selected by Chipmore Technology...
Toshiba will have a hard time selling TMC without WD's consent Yesterday Evertiq reported that Toshiba has signed a MoU with Bain Capital Private Equity LP (Bain), in a bid to negotiate a definitive agreement for the sale of TMC by the end of this month.
Viking Technology partners with Digi-Key The memory and storage solutions provides’s portfolio of advanced memory technologies...
Trump put a stop to the acquisition of Lattice Lattice Semiconductor has officially announced the termination of the acquisition by...
Future Electronics inks agreement with Lumentum Future Electronics has signed an America’s distribution agreement with Lumentum. Under the terms...
Toshiba deepens negotiations for the sale of TMC Toshiba says that it has signed a MoU with Bain Capital Private Equity LP (Bain), marking parties’...
Higher power efficiency bridge rectifier products for power & switch mode power... Bourns, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, today...
Avnet inks agreement with Opulent Americas Avnet announced that the company has signed a distribution agreement with...
Velodyne LiDAR expands executive bench to scale production The company has appointed several new executives in order to help the company meet...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments