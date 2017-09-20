© melpomenem dreamstime.com Components | September 20, 2017
DSP Concepts raises $10 million in series A funding
-DSP Concepts, Inc., a developer of embedded digital signal processing audio solutions and specialist in voice UI technologies, has raised USD 10 million in Series A funding, led by BMW i Ventures, with participation from Walden International Ventures and angel investor David Tsang.
With smartphones reaching the top of their product life cycle and intelligent assistants like Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri becoming increasingly popular, voice UI is poised to become the next dominant user interface across all industries, from car infotainment systems and consumer electronics, to IoT products and home automation.
Realising the need for faster development and more reliable voice recognition performance, DSP Concepts has developed a series of product offerings powered by its Audio Weaver audio processing software. These solutions aims to accelerate time-to-market and achieve maximum performance for any product design at a lower system cost. Partners of DSP Concepts include Amlogic, Cadence Design Systems, Knowles Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Inc., and several other suppliers of DSP and SoC solutions.
“Consumers have already purchased millions of voice-controlled products, and while they’ve become aware of the power and convenience of voice UI, they’ve also experienced the frustrations that occur when voice UI devices don’t respond quickly and accurately,” said Dr. Paul Beckmann, Chief Technology Officer and founder of DSP Concepts. “Voice UI products powered by our Audio Weaver modular DSP software can be designed and tuned to get the best possible performance from any product or form factor, while saving system costs by taking advantage of available processing power already onboard an SoC or microcontroller.”
"Voice UI will play a huge role in the evolution of the car toward becoming an extension of our digital lives. The type of agile development of voice UI capabilities that DSP Concepts enables will become key for companies that want to bring their products to the next level in alignment with this vision,” said Christian Noske, a partner at BMW i Ventures.
The new Series A funding enables DSP Concepts to transition from their long-established engineering services business to a technology licensing business by making their tested and proven technology available to everyone.
