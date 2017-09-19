Embedded | September 19, 2017
Data Respons receives German contract
Norwegian embedded company, Data Respons, has signed a contract worth NOK 15 million (EUR 1.6 million) with a German customer within the Banking industry.
The contract comprises smarter solutions and R&D Services to improve product offerings and efficiency in this changing industry. It includes application modernization, provision of B2C processes into multiple channels, security aspects and integration of core software into a private cloud infrastructure.
"Midsize and larger banks are making massive investments to transform their businesses into digital service providers. Our key competences and relevant experience from other industries makes us an interesting partner in this market," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.
