Mouser signs global distribution agreement with Industruino

Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Industruino, manufacturers of Arduino-compatible boards fully enclosed in DIN rail-mountable casings.

Industruino's open source products are ideal for permanent or prototype industrial applications, including automation, data logging, and human machine interaction (HMI). The Industruino product line of Arduino-compatible boards, available from Mouser Electronics, includes the PROTO kit and IND.I/O kit plus Ethernet and GSM/GPRS modules.



Both the Industruino PROTO kit and IND.I/O kit are based on a 48 MHz Microchip SAM D21 microcontroller with 256 Kbytes of onboard flash memory and feature a backlit 128×64 LCD screen and a 14-pin IDC expansion port. The PROTO kit includes a main control board above a prototyping board, with a 2 A switching voltage regulator that offers an output of 5 V and an input voltage range of 7 V - 28 V. The IND.I/O kit is an interfacing solution to bridge the gap between Arduino compatibility and programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and robust industrial sensors and actuators.