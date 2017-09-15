© andreypopov dreamstime.com Components | September 15, 2017
RFMW partners with CML Microcircuits
RFMW Ltd. and CML Microcircuits (USA) Inc. have entered into a distribution agreement effective September 8th, 2017.
CML Microcircuits (CML) designs, manufactures and markets innovative analogue, digital, mixed signal and RF integrated circuits. RFMW Ltd. is a specialized distributor providing customers and suppliers with focused distribution of RF and microwave components as well as specialised component-engineering support. Under the agreement, RFMW is now franchised to market and sell the CML product offerings in the Americas.
Clark Ragan, Vice President of Sales at CML Microcircuits stated, “We’re excited to partner with RFMW as we increase our focus on CMLs RF components portfolio to complement our existing products. We look forward to increasing market share and growing the CML brand as customers recognize the performance advantages CML offers. RFMW’s technically competent sales team is ideally positioned to help us accomplish this and expand our business over the full range of their customer base.”
According to Steve Takaki, Executive Vice President of RFMW Ltd., “CML offers us the opportunity to expand our existing product offering with integrated RF/analog devices that complement products offered from other RFMW suppliers for the RF communications market. Linearizers, quadrature mod/demods, synthesizers and their new RF components provide our sales team with more tools to support customer designs.”
