© vladek dreamstime.com Business | September 13, 2017
Toshiba deepens negotiations for the sale of TMC
Toshiba says that it has signed a MoU with Bain Capital Private Equity LP (Bain), marking parties’ intent to negotiate a mutually satisfactory definitive agreement for the sale of TMC by the end of this month.
Bain is the lead member of a consortium currently bidding to acquire Toshiba Memory Corporation. The decision to enter into the MoU was made by Toshiba’s Board of Directors om September 13.
As Toshiba stated in an announcement on August 31, that the company has been in continuing negotiations with three consortia of potential purchasers of TMC. One of these is a consortium that includes the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, Bain and Development Bank of Japan; another consortium that includes Western Digital; and a consortium that includes Hon Hai (also known as Foxconn).
In the course of these negotiations Bain has come forward with a new proposal. Toshiba’s Board of Directors has determined to continue negotiations with the Bain-led consortium on the basis of this new proposal, and the company will work to expedite the conclusion of a stock purchase agreement by the end of September. Toshiba hereby announces that it has accordingly entered into a non-binding MOU with Bain. The signing of this MoU does not eliminate the possibility of negotiations with other consortia, Toshiba states in its update.
“Toshiba intends to reach a definitive agreement that fully meets our objectives at the earliest possible date,” said Dr. Yasuo Naruke, Senior Executive Vice President of Toshiba. “The sale of TMC must promote further growth of TMC’s memory business, and return Toshiba group to positive equity.
Dr. Naruke further stated: “The memory business is highly time sensitive. It requires timely investments, accelerated product development, and the ability to quickly ramp-up large-scale production capacity. TMC is now proceeding with a unilateral investment in manufacturing equipment for the Fab 6 clean room at its Yokkaichi Operations, and we aim to increase the output of 3D Flash memory at Yokkaichi to approximately 90% of capacity in FY2018. Moving forward, we will continue to make timely investments to expand operations to meet growing market demand.”
As Toshiba stated in an announcement on August 31, that the company has been in continuing negotiations with three consortia of potential purchasers of TMC. One of these is a consortium that includes the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, Bain and Development Bank of Japan; another consortium that includes Western Digital; and a consortium that includes Hon Hai (also known as Foxconn).
In the course of these negotiations Bain has come forward with a new proposal. Toshiba’s Board of Directors has determined to continue negotiations with the Bain-led consortium on the basis of this new proposal, and the company will work to expedite the conclusion of a stock purchase agreement by the end of September. Toshiba hereby announces that it has accordingly entered into a non-binding MOU with Bain. The signing of this MoU does not eliminate the possibility of negotiations with other consortia, Toshiba states in its update.
“Toshiba intends to reach a definitive agreement that fully meets our objectives at the earliest possible date,” said Dr. Yasuo Naruke, Senior Executive Vice President of Toshiba. “The sale of TMC must promote further growth of TMC’s memory business, and return Toshiba group to positive equity.
Dr. Naruke further stated: “The memory business is highly time sensitive. It requires timely investments, accelerated product development, and the ability to quickly ramp-up large-scale production capacity. TMC is now proceeding with a unilateral investment in manufacturing equipment for the Fab 6 clean room at its Yokkaichi Operations, and we aim to increase the output of 3D Flash memory at Yokkaichi to approximately 90% of capacity in FY2018. Moving forward, we will continue to make timely investments to expand operations to meet growing market demand.”
Future Electronics inks agreement with Lumentum Future Electronics has signed an America’s distribution agreement with Lumentum. Under the terms...
Toshiba deepens negotiations for the sale of TMC Toshiba says that it has signed a MoU with Bain Capital Private Equity LP (Bain), marking parties’...
Higher power efficiency bridge rectifier products for power & switch mode power... Bourns, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, today...
Avnet inks agreement with Opulent Americas Avnet announced that the company has signed a distribution agreement with...
Velodyne LiDAR expands executive bench to scale production The company has appointed several new executives in order to help the company meet...
EV Group receives multiple lithography and metrology system orders EV Group announces that it has received multiple orders for its portfolio of manufacturing...
Lattice further expands CrossLink applications with modular IP cores Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, the leading provider of customizable smart...
Stacy Smith to retire after 30 years at Intel Stacy Smith, Group President of Manufacturing, Operations and Sales at Intel, has decided to...
Vicor’s Power-on-Package enables higher performance for AI processors Vicor Corporation today announced the introduction of Power-on-Package modular...
PEI-Genesis expands distribution partnership with LEMO Previously the only qualified LEMO assembling distributor in North America, PEI-Genesis is...
Nanya Technology opens new HQ and fab Nanya Technology Corporation has officially opened its new headquarters. The total...
S-70i Black Hawk Helicopters for LA County Fire Department Sikorsky received a contract from the County of Los Angeles for two S-70i Black Hawk...
Infineon makes strategic investment in XMOS Cars, homes, industrial plants and consumer devices are rapidly becoming connected to the...
Toshiba launches H-Bridge driver ICs for low-voltage 2.5V drive Toshiba Electronics Europe (TEE) today announced the launch of three new additions to its...
Arrow expands its Open Lab in Hong Kong In collaboration with Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, the Sensor Hub will fuel Smart City and IoT innovation.
Connectivity for robots Globetouch and CloudMinds Technology partnered to provide connectivity for robots and other...
Extended rail RM8 transformers from Wurth Electronics Midcom The new MID-OLRM extended rail RM8 transformer series for offline applications from Wurth...
Toshiba Memory readies Kitakami site for expansion Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) has selected Kitakami City in Iwate prefecture as the next...
Kontron signs with 3City Electronics 3City Electronic is – starting from September 2017 – a certified design partner of...
EVERLIGHT Electronics introduces infrared LED for iris recognition EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., a leading player in the global LED and optoelectronics...
NXP and Changan Automobile cooperate on Infotainment NXP Semiconductors has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with...
Atkore acquires Flexicon Atkore International has acquired Birmingham-headquartered Flexicon Limited. Terms of the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments