© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | September 08, 2017
PEI-Genesis expands distribution partnership with LEMO
Previously the only qualified LEMO assembling distributor in North America, PEI-Genesis is now authorized to market and sell LEMO connector solutions across the European Union, Israel, and Africa.
“This expansion creates added value for our global customers who require a LEMO connector solution,” said Stephen Fisher, Chairman and CEO, PEI-Genesis. “These solutions will now be delivered across Europe with the service, speed and consistent quality for which PEI-Genesis is known.”
PEI partners with customers to develop application-focused connector and cable solutions. Switzerland-based LEMO and its sister companies design and manufactures precision connection solutions.
“A partnership like the one we have enjoyed with PEI-Genesis since 2010 allows us access to new market segments demanding quick professional turnaround and that’s what PEI does best,” said Alexandre Pesci, CEO, LEMO. “Now we are pleased to broaden this partnership to other parts of the world.”
PEI partners with customers to develop application-focused connector and cable solutions. Switzerland-based LEMO and its sister companies design and manufactures precision connection solutions.
“A partnership like the one we have enjoyed with PEI-Genesis since 2010 allows us access to new market segments demanding quick professional turnaround and that’s what PEI does best,” said Alexandre Pesci, CEO, LEMO. “Now we are pleased to broaden this partnership to other parts of the world.”
PEI-Genesis expands distribution partnership with LEMO Previously the only qualified LEMO assembling distributor in North America, PEI-Genesis is...
Nanya Technology opens new HQ and fab Nanya Technology Corporation has officially opened its new headquarters. The total...
S-70i Black Hawk Helicopters for LA County Fire Department Sikorsky received a contract from the County of Los Angeles for two S-70i Black Hawk...
Infineon makes strategic investment in XMOS Cars, homes, industrial plants and consumer devices are rapidly becoming connected to the...
Toshiba launches H-Bridge driver ICs for low-voltage 2.5V drive Toshiba Electronics Europe (TEE) today announced the launch of three new additions to its...
Arrow expands its Open Lab in Hong Kong In collaboration with Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, the Sensor Hub will fuel Smart City and IoT innovation.
Connectivity for robots Globetouch and CloudMinds Technology partnered to provide connectivity for robots and other...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsEvaluate nearly any amplifier in minutes The Universal Do-It-Yourself Amplifier Circuit Evaluation Module (DIYAMP-EVM) family provides engineers and DIYers with real-world amplifier circuits, enabling you to evaluate design concepts and verify simulations in minutes.
Extended rail RM8 transformers from Wurth Electronics Midcom The new MID-OLRM extended rail RM8 transformer series for offline applications from Wurth...
Toshiba Memory readies Kitakami site for expansion Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) has selected Kitakami City in Iwate prefecture as the next...
Kontron signs with 3City Electronics 3City Electronic is – starting from September 2017 – a certified design partner of...
EVERLIGHT Electronics introduces infrared LED for iris recognition EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., a leading player in the global LED and optoelectronics...
NXP and Changan Automobile cooperate on Infotainment NXP Semiconductors has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with...
Atkore acquires Flexicon Atkore International has acquired Birmingham-headquartered Flexicon Limited. Terms of the...
Avnet acquires Dragon Innovation The acquisition of Dragon Innovation further enhances Avnet's role in developing new...
Zumtobel and a new facility in Serbia During summer 2017, representatives of the Austrian lighting group Zumtobel Group and the government of Serbia marked the start of construction work on a new production facility in Niš.
United Technologies acquires Rockwell Collins United Technologies Corp. has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Rockwell Collins for...
Avnet expands distribution agreement with TD next Avnet and TD next, a business unit of Telecom Design, have signed an agreement expanding...
Laird launches industry's thinnest, smallest, multiple input multiple Laird announced today its newest wideband iDAS antennas, which dramatically improve...
Murata completes Sony battery deal Murata has finalised the acquisition of Sony's battery business (first announced on...
Lam Research acquires Coventor Lam Research has completed the acquisition of Coventor, Inc., specialised in simulation and...
Toshiba continues to negotiate the sale of TMC Toshiba Corporation is in continuing negotiations with three consortia of potential...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments