© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

PEI-Genesis expands distribution partnership with LEMO

Previously the only qualified LEMO assembling distributor in North America, PEI-Genesis is now authorized to market and sell LEMO connector solutions across the European Union, Israel, and Africa.

“This expansion creates added value for our global customers who require a LEMO connector solution,” said Stephen Fisher, Chairman and CEO, PEI-Genesis. “These solutions will now be delivered across Europe with the service, speed and consistent quality for which PEI-Genesis is known.”



PEI partners with customers to develop application-focused connector and cable solutions. Switzerland-based LEMO and its sister companies design and manufactures precision connection solutions.



“A partnership like the one we have enjoyed with PEI-Genesis since 2010 allows us access to new market segments demanding quick professional turnaround and that’s what PEI does best,” said Alexandre Pesci, CEO, LEMO. “Now we are pleased to broaden this partnership to other parts of the world.”