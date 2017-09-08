© Nanya Components | September 08, 2017
Nanya Technology opens new HQ and fab
Nanya Technology Corporation has officially opened its new headquarters. The total investment in new headquarters, fab and equipments is about NTD 55.7 billion (about EUR 1.54 billion).
With the company’s migration to 20nm from 30nm process technology, its total monthly capacity will be able to produce up to 6',000 wafers per month which is one of the major investments in Taiwan. This investment is expected to not only increase the company's annual revenues but also create more than 500 job opportunities.
With this investment, Nanya Technology’s migration to 20nm process technology will provide a complete product line, including DDR4 and LPDDR4X to meet the demand of smart car, smart home, smart office, and industrial 4.0.
Nanya Technology’s new headquarters and fab is located at Nanlin technology park in Taishan District, New Taipei City.
With this investment, Nanya Technology’s migration to 20nm process technology will provide a complete product line, including DDR4 and LPDDR4X to meet the demand of smart car, smart home, smart office, and industrial 4.0.
Nanya Technology’s new headquarters and fab is located at Nanlin technology park in Taishan District, New Taipei City.
PEI-Genesis expands distribution partnership with LEMO Previously the only qualified LEMO assembling distributor in North America, PEI-Genesis is...
Nanya Technology opens new HQ and fab Nanya Technology Corporation has officially opened its new headquarters. The total...
S-70i Black Hawk Helicopters for LA County Fire Department Sikorsky received a contract from the County of Los Angeles for two S-70i Black Hawk...
Infineon makes strategic investment in XMOS Cars, homes, industrial plants and consumer devices are rapidly becoming connected to the...
Toshiba launches H-Bridge driver ICs for low-voltage 2.5V drive Toshiba Electronics Europe (TEE) today announced the launch of three new additions to its...
Arrow expands its Open Lab in Hong Kong In collaboration with Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, the Sensor Hub will fuel Smart City and IoT innovation.
Connectivity for robots Globetouch and CloudMinds Technology partnered to provide connectivity for robots and other...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsEvaluate nearly any amplifier in minutes The Universal Do-It-Yourself Amplifier Circuit Evaluation Module (DIYAMP-EVM) family provides engineers and DIYers with real-world amplifier circuits, enabling you to evaluate design concepts and verify simulations in minutes.
Extended rail RM8 transformers from Wurth Electronics Midcom The new MID-OLRM extended rail RM8 transformer series for offline applications from Wurth...
Toshiba Memory readies Kitakami site for expansion Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) has selected Kitakami City in Iwate prefecture as the next...
Kontron signs with 3City Electronics 3City Electronic is – starting from September 2017 – a certified design partner of...
EVERLIGHT Electronics introduces infrared LED for iris recognition EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., a leading player in the global LED and optoelectronics...
NXP and Changan Automobile cooperate on Infotainment NXP Semiconductors has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with...
Atkore acquires Flexicon Atkore International has acquired Birmingham-headquartered Flexicon Limited. Terms of the...
Avnet acquires Dragon Innovation The acquisition of Dragon Innovation further enhances Avnet's role in developing new...
Zumtobel and a new facility in Serbia During summer 2017, representatives of the Austrian lighting group Zumtobel Group and the government of Serbia marked the start of construction work on a new production facility in Niš.
United Technologies acquires Rockwell Collins United Technologies Corp. has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Rockwell Collins for...
Avnet expands distribution agreement with TD next Avnet and TD next, a business unit of Telecom Design, have signed an agreement expanding...
Laird launches industry's thinnest, smallest, multiple input multiple Laird announced today its newest wideband iDAS antennas, which dramatically improve...
Murata completes Sony battery deal Murata has finalised the acquisition of Sony's battery business (first announced on...
Lam Research acquires Coventor Lam Research has completed the acquisition of Coventor, Inc., specialised in simulation and...
Toshiba continues to negotiate the sale of TMC Toshiba Corporation is in continuing negotiations with three consortia of potential...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments