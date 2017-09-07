Mouser Electronics inks agreement with Basler

Distributor Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution partnership with Basler, a global manufacturer of digital cameras and lenses.

The company's embedded vision products combine the latest chip and software developments with industrial machine-vision technology for board-level camera systems for factory automation, logistics, robotics, and the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).



The Basler product line, now available from Mouser Electronics, features the company's dart series camera modules and Embedded Vision Kits for easy evaluation and development. The Basler dart camera line has been developed to meet the requirements of a broad variety of vision applications. The small, single-board camera series features Basler's PGI feature set. PGI offers powerful in-camera image optimization technology to enhance images at the full speed of the camera.