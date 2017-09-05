© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Components | September 05, 2017
Atkore acquires Flexicon
Atkore International has acquired Birmingham-headquartered Flexicon Limited. Terms of the sale are undisclosed.
“We are excited for Flexicon to join the Atkore family as their product portfolio both enhances our electrical raceway offering and strengthens Atkore’s global presence,” commented Mike Schulte, President-Mechanical Products and Solutions. “With a similar electrical distribution sales channel, this acquisition reinforces a shared focus on providing innovative solutions that help make our customers successful.”
Adrian Poulton, founder of Flexicon, added, “We’re pleased that Flexicon’s success in providing flexible and liquid-tight conduit solutions is recognized and valued as a strong contributor towards providing Atkore customers with quality, delivery and valued solutions. Under the leadership of Duncan McKinlay, Managing Director, Flexicon has developed an extensive range of industry and customer approved products and looks forward to realizing the synergies in our combined markets and pursuing additional growth opportunities as a part of the Atkore team.”
