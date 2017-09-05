© United Technologies Business | September 05, 2017
United Technologies acquires Rockwell Collins
United Technologies Corp. has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Rockwell Collins for USD 140.00 per share, in cash and UTC stock. The purchase price implies a total equity value of USD 23 billion and a total transaction value of USD 30 billion, including Rockwell Collins' net debt.
Upon completion of the transaction, Rockwell Collins and UTC Aerospace Systems will be integrated to create a new business unit named Collins Aerospace Systems. Kelly Ortberg will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer with Dave Gitlin serving as President and Chief Operating Officer.
"This acquisition adds tremendous capabilities to our aerospace businesses and strengthens our complementary offerings of technologically advanced aerospace systems," said UTC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes. "Together, Rockwell Collins and UTC Aerospace Systems will enhance customer value in a rapidly evolving aerospace industry by making aircraft more intelligent and more connected."
"We are extremely pleased to announce this compelling transaction with UTC which is a testament to the value we have created for Rockwell Collins' employees, customers and shareowners," said Kelly Ortberg, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rockwell Collins. "The combination will enable us to compete more effectively for future business through continued investments in innovation, world-class integrated product offerings and the ability to retain the top talent in the industry. We look forward to the next chapter in Rockwell Collins' long and proud history, as part of UTC."
