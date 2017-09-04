© murata Business | September 04, 2017
Murata completes Sony battery deal
Murata has finalised the acquisition of Sony's battery business (first announced on October 31, 2016) on September 1, 2017.
Consequently, Murata acquired 100 percent of shares of Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. which was established by Sony in December 9, 2016 and succeeded the business by the company split which became effective September 1, 2019.
Murata will take over the technology and business experience of the battery business which the Sony Group has cultivated and place it as a core business in the energy field, which is a focus market.
