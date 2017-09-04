© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Components | September 04, 2017
Lam Research acquires Coventor
Lam Research has completed the acquisition of Coventor, Inc., specialised in simulation and modeling solutions for semiconductor process technology, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), and the Internet of Things (IoT).
"We see a strong synergy between our modeling capability and Lam's desire to enable virtual experimentation of process development for customers and within its business units," said Mike Jamiolkowski, president and CEO of Coventor. "We believe that our combination will increase the value we can deliver to our customers by providing more capability and improving their time to market."
"We are looking forward to Coventor being a part of Lam and increasing the value and contribution we jointly provide to our customers," said Rick Gottscho, executive vice president and corporate chief technical officer of Lam Research. "To keep pace with future design requirements, new technologies such as virtual fabrication and processing will be crucial to improve time to market. Together, our collective goal is to deliver more simulation, more virtual fabrication, and an overall increase in computational techniques to support the development of next-generation transistors, memories, MEMS and IoT devices.
"We are looking forward to Coventor being a part of Lam and increasing the value and contribution we jointly provide to our customers," said Rick Gottscho, executive vice president and corporate chief technical officer of Lam Research. "To keep pace with future design requirements, new technologies such as virtual fabrication and processing will be crucial to improve time to market. Together, our collective goal is to deliver more simulation, more virtual fabrication, and an overall increase in computational techniques to support the development of next-generation transistors, memories, MEMS and IoT devices.
Murata completes Sony battery deal Murata has finalised the acquisition of Sony's battery business (first announced on...
Lam Research acquires Coventor Lam Research has completed the acquisition of Coventor, Inc., specialised in simulation and...
Toshiba continues to negotiate the sale of TMC Toshiba Corporation is in continuing negotiations with three consortia of potential...
Medtronic makes USD 40 million investment in Mazor Mazor Robotics, specialising in surgical guidance systems, has entered the next phase of its...
Qualcomm brings connectivity to Samsung’s QLED TVs Qualcomm Technologies, a Qualcomm subsidiary, announces that its home...
Osram acquires Digital Lumens Osram is acquiring Boston based Digital Lumens Inc., a company specialising in industrial IoT...
STMicroelectronics Boosts Its Ecosystem with Partner Program STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) , a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsEvaluate nearly any amplifier in minutes The Universal Do-It-Yourself Amplifier Circuit Evaluation Module (DIYAMP-EVM) family provides engineers and DIYers with real-world amplifier circuits, enabling you to evaluate design concepts and verify simulations in minutes.
Siemens to acquire TASS International Siemens will acquire TASS International, a global provider of simulation software, plus...
Explosions and smoke reported at Arkema Inc. Crosby facility Harris County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reports on two explosions and black smoke coming from the Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby, Texas. Local officials have established an evacuation zone in an area 1.5 miles from...
Roboteam secures orders from U.S. and international military forces Roboteam, specialising in tactical ground robotic systems and controllers for defense, law enforcement and public safety missions, received two new orders for 75 Micro Tactical Ground Robot (MTGR).
AT&S enables 'Cool' designs for miniaturized high-power applications Miniaturization and increasing power densities are major concerns for modern electronic...
Western Digital acquires Tegile Western Digital has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tegile, a provider of flash and...
MooWa Assembling adds to cable manufacturing The construction of a new production facility for MooWa Assembling Kft. has begun in the...
Bosch and a new production in Romania? Local media reports that German electronics group Bosch plans to open a new washing machine...
Toshiba launches smart gate driver photocoupler Toshiba Electronics Europe today announced the launch of a new smart gate driver photocoupler...
Samsung Electronics invest USD 7bn in China production Samsung Electronics plans to invest USD 7 billion over the next three years to expand its NAND...
Renault-Nissan and Dongfeng Motor: electric vehicles for China The Renault-Nissan Alliance and Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd. (Dongfeng) formed a new joint...
Nidec to acquire SV Probe Nidec Corp. has agreed to acquire 100 percent equity shares of SV Probe Pte. Ltd., a probe card manufacturer from Singapore-based Ellipsiz Ltd. through the company’s subsidiary, Nidec-Read Corp.
Qualcomm acquires Scyfer Qualcomm Technologies has acquired Scyfer B.V., a company affiliated with University of...
VeloCloud SD-WAN security ecosystem expands with additional security... VeloCloud™ Networks, Inc., the Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN company, today announced that...
Littelfuse acquires IXYS Littelfuse has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of...
Qualcomm president to leave the company Qualcomm informs that Derek Aberle has decided to leave the company after his 17-year...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments