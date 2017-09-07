© Wurth Electronics Midcom

Extended rail RM8 transformers from Wurth Electronics Midcom

The new MID-OLRM extended rail RM8 transformer series for offline applications from Wurth Electronics Midcom is now available.

This is a product release announcement by Würth Electronics Midcom. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

“For the past 30 years, the RM packages have required flying leads to meet reinforced insulation and creepage and clearance distances. We decided to change this by adding an extended rail to the existing RM8 package; eliminating the need to have flying leads. This package also meets the stringent IEC61558-2-16 standard with reinforced insulation,” explained Swaroop Vaidyanath, Product Marketing Engineer at Wurth Electronics Midcom.



Available with single or dual 5V or 12V outputs, these flyback transformers are built with grounded cores for improved EMI performance, small footprint, and reinforced insulation.



The 7508112110, 7508112349, 750811618, and 7508116316 transformers are best suited for white goods, industrial controls, metering, LED lighting, offline flyback power supplies, space-constrained power supplies, and smart adapter applications.