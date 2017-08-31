© kritchanut dreamstime.com Business | August 31, 2017
Siemens to acquire TASS International
Siemens will acquire TASS International, a global provider of simulation software, plus engineering and test services aimed primarily at the automotive industry, and focused on autonomous driving, integrated safety, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and tyre modelling.
"The automotive industry is a core focus for Siemens and our acquisition of TASS International is another example of our commitment to offer a complete Digital Enterprise solutions portfolio, enabling automotive companies to realize their digital transformation and fully benefit from all opportunities of digitalization," said Dr. Jan Mrosik, CEO of Siemens' Digital Factory Division. "TASS International is a proven leader in both integrated safety and autonomous driving, two fields of engineering that are increasingly important for the industry. By combining its strengths with Siemens' PLM offerings, we are able to respond even better to today's challenges in the automotive industry."
With active safety and advanced driver assistance systems features increasingly becoming the norm in the automotive industry, the compelling trends of connected and autonomous driving vehicles set new requirements for virtual and physical validation and verification of automotive vehicles.
"The Siemens PLM Software portfolio offers a significant opportunity for TASS International and its customers to accelerate the development of safety-critical applications in the field of automated and connected driving. Our engineering and test services will reach a larger audience through the extensive Siemens global footprint," said Jan van den Oetelaar, CEO of TASS International.
"The integration of TASS International into the Siemens organisation is expected to create a stable long-term environment and allow access to a vast knowledge base. This can help to build an integrated toolchain for verification and validation of complex automotive functions that should benefit both the automotive industry as well as government organisations worldwide."
Siemens will acquire 100 percent of the share capital of TASS International and integrate the business into its PLM Software Business Unit, which is part of its Digital Factory Division. TASS International, headquartered in Helmond (The Netherlands) has approximately 200 employees and has an annual turnover of EUR 27 million. Closing is expected in early September 2017. Both parties mutually agreed not to disclose the financial conditions of the acquisition.
With active safety and advanced driver assistance systems features increasingly becoming the norm in the automotive industry, the compelling trends of connected and autonomous driving vehicles set new requirements for virtual and physical validation and verification of automotive vehicles.
"The Siemens PLM Software portfolio offers a significant opportunity for TASS International and its customers to accelerate the development of safety-critical applications in the field of automated and connected driving. Our engineering and test services will reach a larger audience through the extensive Siemens global footprint," said Jan van den Oetelaar, CEO of TASS International.
"The integration of TASS International into the Siemens organisation is expected to create a stable long-term environment and allow access to a vast knowledge base. This can help to build an integrated toolchain for verification and validation of complex automotive functions that should benefit both the automotive industry as well as government organisations worldwide."
Siemens will acquire 100 percent of the share capital of TASS International and integrate the business into its PLM Software Business Unit, which is part of its Digital Factory Division. TASS International, headquartered in Helmond (The Netherlands) has approximately 200 employees and has an annual turnover of EUR 27 million. Closing is expected in early September 2017. Both parties mutually agreed not to disclose the financial conditions of the acquisition.
Siemens to acquire TASS International Siemens will acquire TASS International, a global provider of simulation software, plus...
Explosions and smoke reported at Arkema Inc. Crosby facility Harris County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reports on two explosions and black smoke coming from the Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby, Texas. Local officials have established an evacuation zone in an area 1.5 miles from...
Roboteam secures orders from U.S. and international military forces Roboteam, specialising in tactical ground robotic systems and controllers for defense, law enforcement and public safety missions, received two new orders for 75 Micro Tactical Ground Robot (MTGR).
AT&S enables 'Cool' designs for miniaturized high-power applications Miniaturization and increasing power densities are major concerns for modern electronic...
Western Digital acquires Tegile Western Digital has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tegile, a provider of flash and...
MooWa Assembling adds to cable manufacturing The construction of a new production facility for MooWa Assembling Kft. has begun in the...
Bosch and a new production in Romania? Local media reports that German electronics group Bosch plans to open a new washing machine...
Toshiba launches smart gate driver photocoupler Toshiba Electronics Europe today announced the launch of a new smart gate driver photocoupler...
Samsung Electronics invest USD 7bn in China production Samsung Electronics plans to invest USD 7 billion over the next three years to expand its NAND...
Renault-Nissan and Dongfeng Motor: electric vehicles for China The Renault-Nissan Alliance and Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd. (Dongfeng) formed a new joint...
Nidec to acquire SV Probe Nidec Corp. has agreed to acquire 100 percent equity shares of SV Probe Pte. Ltd., a probe card manufacturer from Singapore-based Ellipsiz Ltd. through the company’s subsidiary, Nidec-Read Corp.
Qualcomm acquires Scyfer Qualcomm Technologies has acquired Scyfer B.V., a company affiliated with University of...
VeloCloud SD-WAN security ecosystem expands with additional security... VeloCloud™ Networks, Inc., the Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN company, today announced that...
Littelfuse acquires IXYS Littelfuse has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of...
Qualcomm president to leave the company Qualcomm informs that Derek Aberle has decided to leave the company after his 17-year...
Northrop Grumman provides UK’s Forensic and Biometric capability Northrop Grumman has been awarded an extension to its existing contract with the Home...
IC with 42V/250mA LDO, voltage detector and window watchdog timer Ricoh Europe (Netherlands) B.V. Semiconductor Support Centre has launched a compact solution...
Bombardier to supply traction systems for London's Central line Bombardier Transportation has been awarded the contract by London Underground (LU) to supply new motors and traction control equipment for its fleet of Central line trains.
Norway and Germany enter into extensive cooperation on naval defense The German and Norwegian Ministers of Defense formally marked the start of a long-term...
Samsung's group head gets jail sentence Bribery charges do not only bring down presidents, but also the head of Samsung Group. Jae...
Anvo-Systems Dresden appoints ViMOS Technologies as new... Anvo-Systems Dresden, a specialist for non-volatile memory products, has signed a...
Jayapalan heads from Western Digital to Micron Micron Technology has appointed Anand Jayapalan as vice president of the Storage...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments