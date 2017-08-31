© robo team

Roboteam secures orders from U.S. and international military forces

Roboteam, specialising in tactical ground robotic systems and controllers for defense, law enforcement and public safety missions, received two new orders for 75 Micro Tactical Ground Robot (MTGR).

They have begun production and initial delivery of the platforms, which will support U.S. and International military missions.



The third generation of the MTGR is an all-terrain tactical robot used for explosive ordnance disposal, CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear material) and HAZMAT missions. The MTGR’s lightweight build, modularity, advanced vision and stair-climbing capabilities allow it to conduct surveillance activities from a position of safety.



“Our MTGR is used by specialized units as well as first responders who are the 'tip of the spear' in critical life-saving missions,” said Shahar Abuhazira, Roboteam CEO. “Roboteam engineers have a direct line of communication with end users allowing us to quickly adapt production and provide the technology to meet their immediate needs. We are proud to provide agencies across the globe with our advanced MTGR platform and will continue to innovate in order to support them.”



The platforms are produced in Windber, Pennsylvania and Roboteam has partnered with API Technologies to manufacture the MTGR and other specialised robotics platforms.