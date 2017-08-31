© AT&S EMPC2017 Products | August 31, 2017
AT&S enables 'Cool' designs for miniaturized high-power applications
Miniaturization and increasing power densities are major concerns for modern electronic applications. The lifetime of electronic applications can be dramatically reduced by the increase of the working temperatures by just a few degrees.
This is a product release announcement by AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Further, the insulation of the whole printed circuit board (PCB) from the environment in order to provide efficient protection against humidity and dust for certain applications turns heat dissipation an even more challenging task.
State-of-the-art thermal management in the PCB is done by basically adding more copper to the PCB structure with constructions such as thick copper layers, Plated Through Holes (PTHs), copper filled laser vias or even copper inlays. Such methods can provide good heat dissipation, but can be also related to some disadvantages for several reasons: in the special case of thick copper planes for heat spreading, the production of the PCB becomes more costly and difficult since new equipment to handle the heavy thick copper panels is required. Besides, high-density packaging requires extreme fine copper lines in the PCB circuitry. This is not easily achieved when thick layers of copper are to be etched. In addition, weight is a major concern for aerospace applications and has become more attention for modern automotive concepts such as e-vehicles. Beyond that, large amounts of copper for cooling purposes can become very expensive. Thermal solutions such as modern miniaturized heat pipes which are light, have superior thermal conductive properties than copper and have sizes that are compatible with PCB dimensions can address thermal management challenges in modern high-end applications.
Heat pipes, due to their superior heat transfer capability with relatively small amount of mass, can guide heat very efficiently throughout the PCB plane. Modern heat pipes are small enough to be incorporated to PCB constructions. Their thickness can range from about 400 µm up to 2 mm. AT&S uses its know- how in embedding components and in 2.5D technology in order to associate mini heat pipes with the PCB. The application of heat pipes directly in the PCB body allows new design freedom such as remote cooling, heat guiding and heat spreading. For example, heat guiding may open room for the implementation of temperature sensitive components such as sensors and MEMS close to heat generating devices such as transistors. Further, the enhanced cooling capabilities of embedded heat pipes PCBs (HP-PCBs) may allow devices to run at lower temperatures which will in turn increase efficiency, lifetime and energy savings to most of electronic applications.
The embedded/inserted heat pipe is a passive component able to transport heat at large distances in the PCB more efficiently than any classical heat conductors (ex.: copper). Its heat transport mechanism is based on phase change (i.e. liquid-gas transformation) and mass transport. The heat pipe is a tubular structure sealed on both ends with an enclosed liquid at very low pressures. Normally, the tube is made of copper and water is the used liquid. When one end of the tube is heated, the water “changes phase” (in simple terms: becomes vapor), the increase of vapor pressure drives the vaporized water to the cold end of the tube. There, the water vapor releases energy and turns again into liquid. Capillary forces drag the liquid water back to the hot end of the tube. This dynamic process is repeated continuously and results in heat-transfer capabilities ranging from 100 to several thousand times that of a piece of copper with equivalent size. Since the heat pipe is a hollow structure, it has the additional advantage of being much lighter than copper rods.
AT&S demonstrated an innovative approach of associating “ready-to-use” mini heat pipes to the PCB body turning it into a complete heat management module. Various PCB demonstrator samples with embedded and inserted heat pipes were manufactured. Different strategies were used to associate miniature heat pipes with the PCB. In all experiments, the HP-PCB concept helped increasing the system’s overall thermal performance in comparison with current technologies. This technology is considered a thermal solution to virtually any electronic application where enhanced heat spreading or heat guiding is required. Potential in applications are specially found where weight and space are restrictive. Examples can be found in aviation, automotive and modern server applications.
AT&S R&D is actively looking for partners who have special challenges regarding thermal solutions for their future products and are willing to test the HP-PCB technology as early adopters. In its vision, modern PCBs must have enhanced functionalities (such as enhanced heat management, embedded components, high frequency materials, material hybridization etc.) which will become part of the solution to any technological challenge future applications might have.
State-of-the-art thermal management in the PCB is done by basically adding more copper to the PCB structure with constructions such as thick copper layers, Plated Through Holes (PTHs), copper filled laser vias or even copper inlays. Such methods can provide good heat dissipation, but can be also related to some disadvantages for several reasons: in the special case of thick copper planes for heat spreading, the production of the PCB becomes more costly and difficult since new equipment to handle the heavy thick copper panels is required. Besides, high-density packaging requires extreme fine copper lines in the PCB circuitry. This is not easily achieved when thick layers of copper are to be etched. In addition, weight is a major concern for aerospace applications and has become more attention for modern automotive concepts such as e-vehicles. Beyond that, large amounts of copper for cooling purposes can become very expensive. Thermal solutions such as modern miniaturized heat pipes which are light, have superior thermal conductive properties than copper and have sizes that are compatible with PCB dimensions can address thermal management challenges in modern high-end applications.
Heat pipes, due to their superior heat transfer capability with relatively small amount of mass, can guide heat very efficiently throughout the PCB plane. Modern heat pipes are small enough to be incorporated to PCB constructions. Their thickness can range from about 400 µm up to 2 mm. AT&S uses its know- how in embedding components and in 2.5D technology in order to associate mini heat pipes with the PCB. The application of heat pipes directly in the PCB body allows new design freedom such as remote cooling, heat guiding and heat spreading. For example, heat guiding may open room for the implementation of temperature sensitive components such as sensors and MEMS close to heat generating devices such as transistors. Further, the enhanced cooling capabilities of embedded heat pipes PCBs (HP-PCBs) may allow devices to run at lower temperatures which will in turn increase efficiency, lifetime and energy savings to most of electronic applications.
The embedded/inserted heat pipe is a passive component able to transport heat at large distances in the PCB more efficiently than any classical heat conductors (ex.: copper). Its heat transport mechanism is based on phase change (i.e. liquid-gas transformation) and mass transport. The heat pipe is a tubular structure sealed on both ends with an enclosed liquid at very low pressures. Normally, the tube is made of copper and water is the used liquid. When one end of the tube is heated, the water “changes phase” (in simple terms: becomes vapor), the increase of vapor pressure drives the vaporized water to the cold end of the tube. There, the water vapor releases energy and turns again into liquid. Capillary forces drag the liquid water back to the hot end of the tube. This dynamic process is repeated continuously and results in heat-transfer capabilities ranging from 100 to several thousand times that of a piece of copper with equivalent size. Since the heat pipe is a hollow structure, it has the additional advantage of being much lighter than copper rods.
AT&S demonstrated an innovative approach of associating “ready-to-use” mini heat pipes to the PCB body turning it into a complete heat management module. Various PCB demonstrator samples with embedded and inserted heat pipes were manufactured. Different strategies were used to associate miniature heat pipes with the PCB. In all experiments, the HP-PCB concept helped increasing the system’s overall thermal performance in comparison with current technologies. This technology is considered a thermal solution to virtually any electronic application where enhanced heat spreading or heat guiding is required. Potential in applications are specially found where weight and space are restrictive. Examples can be found in aviation, automotive and modern server applications.
AT&S R&D is actively looking for partners who have special challenges regarding thermal solutions for their future products and are willing to test the HP-PCB technology as early adopters. In its vision, modern PCBs must have enhanced functionalities (such as enhanced heat management, embedded components, high frequency materials, material hybridization etc.) which will become part of the solution to any technological challenge future applications might have.
Siemens to acquire TASS International Siemens will acquire TASS International, a global provider of simulation software, plus...
Explosions and smoke reported at Arkema Inc. Crosby facility Harris County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reports on two explosions and black smoke coming from the Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby, Texas. Local officials have established an evacuation zone in an area 1.5 miles from...
Roboteam secures orders from U.S. and international military forces Roboteam, specialising in tactical ground robotic systems and controllers for defense, law enforcement and public safety missions, received two new orders for 75 Micro Tactical Ground Robot (MTGR).
AT&S enables 'Cool' designs for miniaturized high-power applications Miniaturization and increasing power densities are major concerns for modern electronic...
Western Digital acquires Tegile Western Digital has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tegile, a provider of flash and...
MooWa Assembling adds to cable manufacturing The construction of a new production facility for MooWa Assembling Kft. has begun in the...
Bosch and a new production in Romania? Local media reports that German electronics group Bosch plans to open a new washing machine...
Toshiba launches smart gate driver photocoupler Toshiba Electronics Europe today announced the launch of a new smart gate driver photocoupler...
Samsung Electronics invest USD 7bn in China production Samsung Electronics plans to invest USD 7 billion over the next three years to expand its NAND...
Renault-Nissan and Dongfeng Motor: electric vehicles for China The Renault-Nissan Alliance and Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd. (Dongfeng) formed a new joint...
Nidec to acquire SV Probe Nidec Corp. has agreed to acquire 100 percent equity shares of SV Probe Pte. Ltd., a probe card manufacturer from Singapore-based Ellipsiz Ltd. through the company’s subsidiary, Nidec-Read Corp.
Qualcomm acquires Scyfer Qualcomm Technologies has acquired Scyfer B.V., a company affiliated with University of...
VeloCloud SD-WAN security ecosystem expands with additional security... VeloCloud™ Networks, Inc., the Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN company, today announced that...
Littelfuse acquires IXYS Littelfuse has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of...
Qualcomm president to leave the company Qualcomm informs that Derek Aberle has decided to leave the company after his 17-year...
Northrop Grumman provides UK’s Forensic and Biometric capability Northrop Grumman has been awarded an extension to its existing contract with the Home...
IC with 42V/250mA LDO, voltage detector and window watchdog timer Ricoh Europe (Netherlands) B.V. Semiconductor Support Centre has launched a compact solution...
Bombardier to supply traction systems for London's Central line Bombardier Transportation has been awarded the contract by London Underground (LU) to supply new motors and traction control equipment for its fleet of Central line trains.
Norway and Germany enter into extensive cooperation on naval defense The German and Norwegian Ministers of Defense formally marked the start of a long-term...
Samsung's group head gets jail sentence Bribery charges do not only bring down presidents, but also the head of Samsung Group. Jae...
Anvo-Systems Dresden appoints ViMOS Technologies as new... Anvo-Systems Dresden, a specialist for non-volatile memory products, has signed a...
Jayapalan heads from Western Digital to Micron Micron Technology has appointed Anand Jayapalan as vice president of the Storage...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments