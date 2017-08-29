© Nissan Motor Business | August 29, 2017
Renault-Nissan and Dongfeng Motor: electric vehicles for China
The Renault-Nissan Alliance and Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd. (Dongfeng) formed a new joint venture to co-develop and sell electric vehicles (EV) in China.
“The establishment of the new joint venture with Dongfeng confirms our common commitment to develop competitive electric vehicles for the Chinese market,” said Carlos Ghosn, chairman and chief executive officer of the Renault-Nissan Alliance. “We are confident to meet the expectations of the Chinese customers and to strengthen our global electric vehicle leadership position.”
“This project is the result of a joint effort to develop electric vehicles for the Chinese market, by the 'Golden Triangle' formed by Dongfeng, Renault and Nissan, with an innovative business model,” said Zhu Yanfeng, Chairman of Dongfeng. “We expect to meet the transformation trend of the market in China; where cars are becoming light, electric, intelligent, interconnected and shared. This is also testimony of a deepened and strengthened strategic cooperation between the three parties.”
Renault, Dongfeng and Nissan (China) Investment Co., Ltd. (Nissan) have signed an agreement to set up the new joint venture. Renault will hold 25 percent of eGT, Nissan will hold 25 percent and Dongfeng the remaining 50 percent.
The newly formed eGT is planned to be based in the City of Shiyan, Hubei Province in central China. The electric vehicle will be produced at the Dongfeng plant of Shiyan which has a production and sales capacity of 120,000 vehicles a year. Start of production of the new EV is forecast in the year 2019.
“This project is the result of a joint effort to develop electric vehicles for the Chinese market, by the 'Golden Triangle' formed by Dongfeng, Renault and Nissan, with an innovative business model,” said Zhu Yanfeng, Chairman of Dongfeng. “We expect to meet the transformation trend of the market in China; where cars are becoming light, electric, intelligent, interconnected and shared. This is also testimony of a deepened and strengthened strategic cooperation between the three parties.”
Renault, Dongfeng and Nissan (China) Investment Co., Ltd. (Nissan) have signed an agreement to set up the new joint venture. Renault will hold 25 percent of eGT, Nissan will hold 25 percent and Dongfeng the remaining 50 percent.
The newly formed eGT is planned to be based in the City of Shiyan, Hubei Province in central China. The electric vehicle will be produced at the Dongfeng plant of Shiyan which has a production and sales capacity of 120,000 vehicles a year. Start of production of the new EV is forecast in the year 2019.
Samsung Electronics invest USD 7bn in China production Samsung Electronics plans to invest USD 7 billion over the next three years to expand its NAND...
Renault-Nissan and Dongfeng Motor: electric vehicles for China The Renault-Nissan Alliance and Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd. (Dongfeng) formed a new joint...
Nidec to acquire SV Probe Nidec Corp. has agreed to acquire 100 percent equity shares of SV Probe Pte. Ltd., a probe card manufacturer from Singapore-based Ellipsiz Ltd. through the company’s subsidiary, Nidec-Read Corp.
Qualcomm acquires Scyfer Qualcomm Technologies has acquired Scyfer B.V., a company affiliated with University of...
VeloCloud SD-WAN security ecosystem expands with additional security... VeloCloud™ Networks, Inc., the Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN company, today announced that...
Littelfuse acquires IXYS Littelfuse has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of...
Qualcomm president to leave the company Qualcomm informs that Derek Aberle has decided to leave the company after his 17-year...
Northrop Grumman provides UK’s Forensic and Biometric capability Northrop Grumman has been awarded an extension to its existing contract with the Home...
IC with 42V/250mA LDO, voltage detector and window watchdog timer Ricoh Europe (Netherlands) B.V. Semiconductor Support Centre has launched a compact solution...
Bombardier to supply traction systems for London's Central line Bombardier Transportation has been awarded the contract by London Underground (LU) to supply new motors and traction control equipment for its fleet of Central line trains.
Norway and Germany enter into extensive cooperation on naval defense The German and Norwegian Ministers of Defense formally marked the start of a long-term...
Samsung's group head gets jail sentence Bribery charges do not only bring down presidents, but also the head of Samsung Group. Jae...
Anvo-Systems Dresden appoints ViMOS Technologies as new... Anvo-Systems Dresden, a specialist for non-volatile memory products, has signed a...
Jayapalan heads from Western Digital to Micron Micron Technology has appointed Anand Jayapalan as vice president of the Storage...
Order intakefor Komax up by over 22% In the first half of 2017, the Komax Group increased order intake to CHF 224.4 million, thus...
Fujifilm secures DIN-PACS IV contract from U.S. DoD Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. has secured a new 10-year contract with a maximum value of USD 768 million as part of the Digital Imaging Network-PACS (DIN-PACS) IV project from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the U.S...
Ford signs MOU in China with Zotye Auto Ford Motor Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Anhui Zotye...
Sun Chemical acquires Joules Angstrom Sun Chemical has acquired Joules Angstrom U.V. Printing Inks Corp., a manufacturer of UV...
Intertronics precision epoxy dispensing helps electrical manufacturer Based in Boston, Lincolnshire, Parkinson Harness Technology is a manufacturer of bespoke...
Sondrel invests in European semi sector Sondrel targets to hire 100 electronic engineers in Europe. Over the next three years, the company intents to invest over GBP 10 million into the semiconductor sector
TowerJazz and Tacoma to build new chip plant in China Israeli chip company TowerJazz is teaming up with Tacoma Technology Ltd and Tacoma...
CoolMOS P7 in SOT-223 combining performance with a cost-effective package... Infineon Technologies AG is expanding its recently launched CoolMOS™ P7 technology with a...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments