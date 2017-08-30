© selenka dreamstime.com

Toshiba launches smart gate driver photocoupler

Toshiba Electronics Europe today announced the launch of a new smart gate driver photocoupler (TLP5214A) for driving medium power IGBTs and power MOSFETs. The TLP5214A is intended for multiple applications where MOSFETs and IGBTs are used including industrial inverters, solar energy inverters, air conditioner inverters and servo amplifiers.

