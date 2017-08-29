© lavitreiu dreamstime.com Components | August 29, 2017
Qualcomm acquires Scyfer
Qualcomm Technologies has acquired Scyfer B.V., a company affiliated with University of Amsterdam.
Scyfer develops AI solutions for companies on a contract basis, catering to various industries ranging from healthcare, manufacturing, automation and finance.
The acquisition of Scyfer brings with it a founder and renowned professor at the University of Amsterdam, Dr. Max Welling, which will help to further advance AI research and development at Qualcomm Technologies. Dr. Welling will continue his role as a professor at the University of Amsterdam, and the rest of the Scyfer team will continue to be based in Amsterdam.
“We started fundamental research a decade ago, and our current products now support many AI use cases from computer vision and natural language processing to malware detection on a variety of devices — such as smartphones and cars — and we are researching broader topics, such as AI for wireless connectivity, power management and photography,” said Matt Grob, executive vice president, technology, Qualcomm Incorporated.
