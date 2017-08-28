© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Components | August 28, 2017
Littelfuse acquires IXYS
Littelfuse has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of IXYS in a cash and stock transaction.
The transaction represents an equity value of approximately USD 750 million and enterprise value of USD 655 million. The combined company is expected to have annual revenues of approximately USD 1.5 billion
IXYS specialises in the power semiconductor and integrated circuit markets with a focus on medium to high voltage power control semiconductors across the industrial, communications, consumer and medical markets. IXYS reported revenues of USD 322 million in its fiscal 2017 with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 13.5 percent.
“As the largest acquisition in our 90-year history, this is an exciting milestone for Littelfuse,” said Dave Heinzmann, President and Chief Executive Officer, Littelfuse. “IXYS’ extensive power semiconductor portfolio and technology expertise fit squarely within our strategy to accelerate our growth within power control and industrial OEM markets. The combination of Littelfuse and IXYS unites complementary capabilities, cultures and relationships.”
“IXYS will operate as the cornerstone of the combined companies’ power semiconductor business,” said Dr. Nathan Zommer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IXYS. “Both Littelfuse and IXYS have long histories of innovation and customer-focused product development, and together, we will embrace the entrepreneurial spirit that has contributed to IXYS’ success in the power semiconductor and integrated circuits market.”
