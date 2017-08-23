© sondrel

Sondrel invests in European semi sector

Sondrel targets to hire 100 electronic engineers in Europe. Over the next three years, the company intents to invest over GBP 10 million into the semiconductor sector

This comes swiftly on the heels of the acquisition of the IMGWorks team from Imagination Technologies; a move that increased the engineering headcount of the company to over 250 in July 2017.



Sondrel CEO, Graham Curren explained: "The company continues to grow rapidly and the increase in the company headcount has been accelerated by the recent acquisition of IMGWorks. We have committed to invest an additional £10M in our engineering resources over the next three years, confident in the visibility of opportunities we see emerging for new technology solutions from both existing clients and new prospects who are speaking to us. The increase in our headcount will allow us to move forward with opportunities that historically we have not had the bandwidth to take on, either due to the larger number of engineering resources required, or the engineering scope needed to fulfil all of the client’s requirements."



The rapid growth of the company in recent years has resulted in the opening of new design centres in the UK, China and Morocco. The acquisition of IMGWorks has meant that new office locations in the UK and India have been added – bringing the design centre number up to eight.